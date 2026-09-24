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Home > Sports News > Harry Kane Reveals Unique Future Plan! Bayern Munich Star Eyes MLS and NFL in Future

Harry Kane Reveals Unique Future Plan! Bayern Munich Star Eyes MLS and NFL in Future

Harry Kane has revealed his long-term retirement plans, admitting he could move to Major League Soccer (MLS) after Bayern Munich and potentially pursue an NFL kicking career. The England star says he would need six to 12 months of intensive preparation.

Harry Kane revealed his future and retirement plans. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern
Harry Kane revealed his future and retirement plans. Image Credit: X/@FCBayern

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 09:22 IST

Harry Kane Retirement Plan: Harry Kane revealed his future and retirement plans and laid out a compelling blueprint for the second half of his sporting life, with the ex-England captain drawing a line from Bayern Munich and suggesting he may be retiring in Major League Soccer (MLS) and have an NFL kicker.

For the time being, the 33-year-old is keen to keep his eyes firmly fixed on football and has expressed his desire to continue competing at the highest level for as long as he can. But, in another of the great man’s quotes, Kane disclosed he was starting to ponder the various possibilities his career may hold years down the line.

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Kane, who was speaking at England’s camp on Wednesday, said it might be more plausible if he moves to the US and features in MLS.

“Maybe if I am in the MLS in the future or somewhere like that, it might be a thing where you could connect the two, with the seasons,” Kane said.

Harry Kane Could Combine MLS Career With NFL Ambition

Kane has mentioned in the past his ambitions to move into NFL kicking after his football career ends. Having played football himself, he is aware of the skills that could transfer. One would assume, from discussions he has had, that he recognizes the considerable time and effort necessary to be an NFL kicker.

He announced that he would need between six months and a year of intensive preparation if he wanted to take that route. ‘I wouldn’t just walk in and take over a team’, he said.

“I take penalties and it is a very similar pressure, technique,” Kane explained, while acknowledging that elite-level NFL kicking is considerably more difficult than it may appear on television.

Kane is a well-documented NFL fan, and is a particular fan of the recently retired former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He has also referred to the NFL as a sport he has been following for years.

Bayern Munich Star’s Immediate Focus Remains Football

Kane, while talking about his future, chose to suggest that an NFL or MLS switch is a long way off. His focus is still football, with the forward continuing to play at the highest level for Bayern Munich and England.

Kane said potential conversion to NFL kicking was likely to be based on how his football career develops over the next five or six years and also whether he has the motivation and the ambitions at that point in time to do so. He also revealed that he was ‘fairly close’ to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The potential for MLS and NFL to overlap is an interesting aspect of having Kane mention the linkage of both careers due to seasons being parallel. Still, he also clarified that in general, he has not completely ruled out doing both, but that it is always in the back of his mind.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Obsessed With 1000-Goal Milestone? Portugal Legend Breaks Silence Ahead Of Nations League 2026-27

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Harry Kane Reveals Unique Future Plan! Bayern Munich Star Eyes MLS and NFL in Future
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