Harry Kane Scripts History, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite FIFA World Cup And UEFA EURO List After Guiding England To 2-1 Win Over DR Congo In Round Of 32 Match

England captain Harry Kane has further etched his name into footballing folklore after a masterclass performance to take the Three Lions into the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kane’s brilliance in the second half swung the momentum in a tight Round of 32 contest against a resilient DR Congo at the Atlanta Stadium on July 1, as England secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Harry Kane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo

The Bayern Munich talisman has achieved a new milestone in football history with his sensational brace, becoming only the second player to score 20 or more goals in the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship combined, joining Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive club.

Congo With First Blood

The knockout stage kicked off with a shock as DR Congo stunned the Three Lions. It was the underdogs who took the lead with Brian Cipenga scoring in the 7th minute from a fast offensive play. England struggled to get their game going in the first half and went in at the break 1-0 down. Facing the threat of World Cup elimination, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to their experienced captain for something special.

Harry Kane Comeback

The equaliser finally came in the 75th minute as Kane found space inside the box and coolly slotted the ball past Mpasi. England really pushed forward with high intensity, spurred on by the goal. Kane scored again just eleven minutes later, in the 86th minute. He clinically turned his effort home to make it 2-1 latching onto a precise pass to complete the turnaround and spark wild celebrations among the English faithful.

Besides booking qualification to face Mexico in the Round of 16, Kane’s double carries huge historical significance. He hits the 20-goal mark in the two big international competitions, becoming the only players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to show such lethal consistency at the highest level of European and world football.

Kane traded Tottenham Hotspur for the Bundesliga and Bayern Munich and has continued to hone his world-class goal-scoring instincts. His clinical edge remains England’s greatest asset on the world stage. The Three Lions will be looking to their captain’s historic form to take them one step closer to World Cup glory as they prepare for their next heavyweight knockout fixture.