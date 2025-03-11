Harry Kane Shines As Bayern Munich Defeats Bayer Leverkusen To Reach Champions League Quarterfinals

Bayer Leverkusen, missing their star midfielder Florian Wirtz due to injury, struggled to find their rhythm despite their best efforts.

Bayern Munich booked their place in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, securing a dominant 5-0 aggregate win. England captain Harry Kane played a pivotal role, scoring one goal and assisting another to lead his team to a comfortable triumph over last season’s unbeaten German champions.

With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg in Munich, Bayern entered the match in a strong position. Despite Leverkusen’s attempts to mount a comeback, the visitors remained in control throughout. The game remained scoreless at halftime, with Leverkusen pushing forward in search of the goals needed to stay in contention. However, Bayern capitalized on their defensive gaps, with Kane tapping in a Joshua Kimmich cross early in the second half to break the deadlock.

Bayern extended their lead in the 71st minute, courtesy of Alphonso Davies. The Canadian full-back drilled a powerful low shot into the net after Kane delivered a precise chipped pass, sealing Bayern’s progression to the next round. Kane, who has often faced criticism for failing to perform in high-stakes matches, was at his commanding best, having already scored twice in the first leg.

Bayer Leverkusen, missing their star midfielder Florian Wirtz due to injury, struggled to find their rhythm despite their best efforts. Xabi Alonso’s side, currently trailing Bayern by eight points in the Bundesliga, now turns its attention to the German Cup as their remaining realistic shot at silverware this season.

Leverkusen had previously outplayed Bayern at the BayArena in a Bundesliga clash but failed to score. This time, the team faced a tougher challenge, given their heavy defeat in Munich just six days prior. Alonso, looking to rectify his team selection errors from the first leg, reinstated Patrik Schick in the starting lineup and brought back captain Lukas Hradecky in goal. Meanwhile, Bayern made just one change, with rookie goalkeeper Jonas Urbig stepping in for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Kane was a menace from the outset, testing Hradecky twice in the opening 15 minutes with powerful attempts. Leverkusen remained aggressive but lacked fluidity, with Schick narrowly missing their best opportunity of the first half. As the match wore on, Bayern’s experience and efficiency proved too much for the hosts, securing their place in the quarterfinals and keeping their hopes alive for a dream final at the Allianz Arena.

