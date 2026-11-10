Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Glory Fails To Earn FIFPRO World XI Spot As Lionel Messi Makes Record-Breaking Return

FIFPRO World XI 2026: Winning the Ballon d’Or was not enough to guarantee Harry Kane a place in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11, as the Bayern Munich striker was left out of the prestigious team despite an outstanding campaign. In a contrasting development, Lionel Messi made his return to the side, taking his record tally of appearances to 18. The selections have sparked an intriguing debate over the world’s best footballers.

Harry Kane’s omission has emerged as one of the biggest talking points following the announcement of the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 on November 9. The England international enjoyed a memorable 2025-26 season, winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich before helping his national team reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Despite those achievements and his Ballon d’Or triumph, Kane could not secure enough votes from his fellow professionals to make the final XI. The Bayern forward was among 26 shortlisted attackers but ultimately missed out on selection.

Meanwhile, Messi’s inclusion has grabbed considerable attention, with the Argentine legend returning to the World XI after a two-year absence. The Inter Miami star has now extended his extraordinary record to 18 appearances in the team since his first selection in 2007.

Lionel Messi Extends His FIFPRO World XI Record With 18th Selection

Messi’s return to the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 has added another milestone to his remarkable career. The 39-year-old forward last featured in the prestigious selection in 2023 before reclaiming his place in the 2026 edition.

The Argentine was picked alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Yamal also achieved a remarkable milestone with his selection. The Spanish teenager became the first footballer to earn two FIFPRO World XI appearances before reaching the age of 20, underlining his rapid rise among the game’s elite.

Messi’s presence alongside three younger attacking stars also highlights the remarkable longevity of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Harry Kane’s FIFPRO World XI Snub Explained: Voting Figures Revealed

The voting numbers provide an interesting insight into how closely contested the forward positions were in the 2026 selection.

Kane secured 27.6 per cent of the votes among the shortlisted forwards. However, that was not enough to secure a place in the final team.

Messi received 29.5 per cent, while Haaland finished with 28.4 per cent. Mbappe topped the voting among forwards with 46 per cent, followed by Yamal, who collected 37.4 per cent.

The figures underline how competitive the selection process was, with Kane falling short despite his individual success and impressive performances for club and country.

Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise and former Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele were also among the high-profile players who failed to make the final selection.

FIFPRO Men’s World 11 2026: Full Team Revealed

The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 features a combination of established superstars and some of the most influential players in modern football.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was selected between the posts, while Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi joined Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes in the defensive unit.

The midfield features Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Vitinha, while the attacking positions went to Messi, Haaland, Mbappe and Yamal.

The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s #World11 ✨ Decided exclusively by 19,806 professional men’s footballers worldwide. By the players, for the players 🏆 https://t.co/MnHEMHxtf1 — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) November 9, 2026







FIFPRO Men’s World 11 2026:

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Vitinha

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal

Bellingham’s inclusion made him England’s sole representative in the final selection, despite Kane’s Ballon d’Or-winning season.

How Were The 2026 FIFPRO World XI Winners Selected?

The FIFPRO Men’s World 11 is decided through voting by professional footballers rather than a conventional panel of journalists or football experts.

For the 2026 edition, a total of 19,806 professional male footballers from 73 countries participated in the voting process.

Players were assessed on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026. To qualify for consideration, footballers were required to make at least 30 official appearances during the evaluation period.

The selection is particularly significant because the votes come directly from fellow professionals who compete at the highest level of the game.

Kane’s absence, therefore, stands out as one of the most intriguing outcomes of this year’s voting, especially considering his Ballon d’Or success. At the same time, Messi’s record-extending return further strengthens his extraordinary legacy in world football.