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Home > Sports News > ‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win

‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win

Virat Kohli on Harry Kane: Virat Kohli congratulated his friend Harry Kane after the England captain won the Ballon d’Or 2026. In a heartfelt social media post, Kohli praised Kane’s resilience, hard work and honesty, while their public exchanges highlighted the mutual respect between two global sporting icons.

‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:32 IST

Virat Kohli on Harry Kane: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli congratulated his friend Harry Kane after the England captain won the Ballon d’Or 2026. Kohli shared a heartfelt message on social media on Tuesday, October 27, praising the Bayern Munich striker for his resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his football career.

Kohli’s message came a day after Kane received football’s prestigious individual honour at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on Monday. The England international’s achievement marks a major milestone in his career, with the award recognising his performances and consistency at the highest level of the game.

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Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Message For Harry Kane

Kohli took to X to celebrate Kane’s achievement, addressing the footballer as a friend and highlighting the qualities that made his journey special. The former India captain also extended his best wishes to Kane’s family, expressing happiness over the striker’s success.

“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations @HKane,” Kohli wrote.



The message reflects Kohli’s appreciation for the dedication required to remain at the top of international sport. Both athletes have built their reputations through years of elite-level performances, consistency and the ability to handle expectations on the biggest stages.

Virat Kohli And Harry Kane’s Friendship

Kohli and Kane have publicly celebrated each other’s achievements, creating a connection between two of the biggest names in cricket and football. In June 2025, Kane congratulated Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the franchise won its maiden Indian Premier League title.

Kane shared a congratulatory message at the time, calling the achievement “unreal”. Kohli’s latest post returns that gesture, with the Indian batter now celebrating Kane’s individual success on football’s biggest awards stage.

Their public exchanges have attracted attention from fans across both sports, highlighting the mutual respect between athletes who understand the pressure and commitment involved in competing at the highest level.

Harry Kane Wins Ballon d’Or 2026

Kane’s Ballon d’Or triumph adds another major achievement to his career. The Bayern Munich forward and England captain has established himself as one of football’s leading strikers, combining goalscoring consistency with leadership for club and country.

Kohli’s message focused not only on the award itself but also on the qualities behind Kane’s journey. By praising his resilience, hard work and honesty, the Indian cricket star celebrated the person behind the footballer as well as his achievement.

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‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win
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‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win

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‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win
‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win
‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win
‘Harry My Friend’: Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or 2026 Win
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