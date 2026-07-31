Harsh Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Judoka To Win Commonwealth Games Gold

Indian judoka Harsh Singh etched his name in the history books with a stunning gold-medal triumph in the men’s -60kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday.

The 23-year-old produced a composed performance in the final to defeat Australia’s Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari and secure the second judo gold medal for India at the Games. His victory came just hours after Asmita Dey created history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games judo gold in the women’s -48kg category.

Harsh’s triumph also made him the first Indian male judoka to stand on top of the Commonwealth Games podium. His victory completed a memorable golden double for India’s judo contingent in Glasgow.

The final against Katz was a test of patience and composure. The Australian started aggressively and attempted to put Harsh under pressure from the outset. However, the Indian remained disciplined defensively and refused to give his opponent an opening.

Katz came close to securing a pin at one stage, but Harsh managed to escape before reversing the position and attempting a pin of his own. Neither sequence resulted in points, leaving the contest locked at 0-0 as the bout entered its final stages.

With just over a minute remaining, Harsh produced the decisive moment. At the 3:19 mark, he executed a well-timed throw before following it up with a controlled pin. The judges awarded him a Waza-Ari, worth half an Ippon under the scoring system, giving the Indian a crucial advantage.

Katz desperately searched for a response during the closing moments, but Harsh remained composed and successfully defended his lead until the final buzzer. As soon as the result was confirmed, the young judoka celebrated with both arms raised.

His journey to the gold-medal bout had been equally impressive. Harsh began his campaign with an Ippon victory over Malawi’s Chikondi Kathewera in the round of 16. He repeated the feat in the quarterfinals against Vanuatu’s Alan Monthouel, securing another victory by Ippon.

The semifinal presented another challenge from Australia in the form of Pedro Carlos Antun Neto. Harsh maintained his momentum and defeated his opponent by Waza-Ari to book his place in the final.

The gold medal marked Harsh’s Commonwealth Games debut and capped an outstanding day for Indian judo. Before Friday, India had never won a Commonwealth Games judo gold. Asmita ended that wait earlier in the day before Harsh followed with another historic triumph.

The back-to-back victories represent a significant moment for Indian judo, which had previously collected silver and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games without reaching the top step of the podium.

Harsh’s success not only added another gold to India’s medal tally but also underlined the country’s growing presence on the international judo stage.