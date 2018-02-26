Arsenal have been struggling in the Premier League this season after languishing in the sixth spot on the league table. Arsene Wenger's team were outclassed in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester City which left the fans cribbing. Soon after Arsenal's loss, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to slam the club's performance.

Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League this season and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City | Photo - IANS |

Harsha Bhogle is a man with a shrewd brain and sharp wit and probably one of the best commentators and active cricket analyst. His cricket predictions and gracious voice are loved by almost every cricket fans but his recent tweet on Arsenal football club didn’t go down well with some of the Gunners. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to slam English football club Arsenal who were knocked out by a high flying Manchester City side in the finals of the Carabao (EFL) Cup. Arsene Wenger’s side have embraced a poor run in the English Premier League and currently, find themselves struggling at the sixth position in the table with the top four spot in danger.

A brilliant Sergio Aguero led City side absolutely outclassed Arsenal at the Wembley Stadium to claim the first trophy under Pep Guardiola. City convincingly won 3-0 in a game which saw Arsenal defenders rattled by the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Aguero. After Aguero scored the opener with a fine finish on a long ball from City keeper Ederson, it was captain Vincent Kompany who netted the second for his side to set the tone for a thumping win at the Wembley and it was David Silva who rounded off the victory for Guardiola with a 65th-minute strike. The loss meant a hapless Arsenal side found them on the verge of a potential trophyless campaign.

ALSO READ: Carabao Cup final: Manchester City buries Arsenal in one-sided competition

With Premier League trophy under City’s clutches and having been dumped out of both FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, Arsenal only have Europa League to finish the season with something to cheer but the competition now has the likes of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund competing which can further dent Arsenal hopes of a trophy this season. Bhogle who was seemingly not pleased with Arsenal’s toothless display against City vented his frustration in a tweet.

“For a football club that is really a no 5/no 6 club and which, at best, could aspire for no 4, Arsenal gets a lot of media attention. Maybe even more next year when they have to have a new manager,” he wrote on Twitter.

For a football club that is really a no 5/no 6 club and which, at best, could aspire for no 4, Arsenal gets a lot of media attention. Maybe even more next year when they have to have a new manager. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2018

Arsenal fans soon joined the conversation and shared their side of the story. Among the fans was one familiar name, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who responded to Harsha Bhogle’s tweet. “Oh no. Arsenal ain’t so bad Harsha, all teams go through ups and downs,” wrote the Kings XI Punjab captain.

Oh no 🤦‍♂️ Arsenal ain’t so bad Harsha, all teams go through ups and downs.☺️ https://t.co/DhtaNdKAYi — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2018

Arsenal’s season despite roping in two lethal front men Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has failed to light up. Wenger’s men were bashed by the fans who thought their team lacked the right intent of competing in a cup final. With the top four spot in the Premier League far from their reach, Arsenal will have to win the Europa League to play in the Champions League next season.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin named Kings XI Punjab skipper for IPL 2018

The Gunners have been drawn against AC Milan in the Europa League and will be put up against a formidable side in Italy where they should expect a tough challenge. Before facing Milan, Arsenal will once again be up against Manchester City in the Premier League.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App