Harshit Rana To Return In New Zealand Tour? Massive Update On Injured Team India’s Speedster

With Team India’s pace-bowling stocks slightly under strain, Harshit Rana could be on the plane to New Zealand as the selectors prepare to name the squad for the blockbuster all-format tour, beginning on October 22. What is the exact fitness update on the right-arm pacer? Find out here.

Is Harshit Rana in line to return to international cricket?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star was last in action during the England tour and sustained a hamstring injury. The youngster had suffered another injury during a simulation match at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was subsequently ruled out of the Asian Games and the home T20I series against Afghanistan. According to a latest update issued by Cricbuzz, Rana has started bowling in CoE as part of his ongoing rehabilitation. But the exact timeline of his return to competitive cricket remains unclear as of now.

Hence, the 24-year-old looks set to miss the timeline to recover fully for the New Zealand tour. The Delhi-born cricketer’s fitness issues have been a concern, given the right knee injury forced him to miss T20 World Cup 2026 and the subsequent IPL. A new injury surfaced during the limited-overs tour of England

Team India to tour New Zealand for the first time since 2020

Meanwhile, the sub-continent nation will tour New Zealand for the first time since 2020. Team India will feature in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests as part of their all-format visit. The seaming conditions, especially in Tests and ODIs will be an excellent challenge for the batters. Six years ago, the tourists had blanked the Kiwis 5-0 in T20s but got blanked out in ODIs and Tests to end the tour on an insipid note.

The tour of New Zealand begins with the T20I series on October 22.