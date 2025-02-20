Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

Skipper Rohit Sharma made notable changes to the playing XI, opting for Harshit Rana over Arshdeep Singh—a decision that left many fans surprised.

Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto

Image Credit: Jio Hotstar


India’s fiery start against Bangladesh in their latest encounter was marked by an animated send-off from Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana after the dismissal of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for a two-ball duck. The charged-up celebration added to India’s dominance as the new ball bowlers ran riot early in the innings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made notable changes to the playing XI, opting for Harshit Rana over Arshdeep Singh a decision that left many fans surprised. The right-arm pacer swung the ball away from Shanto, who chased it recklessly, only to edge it off the toe-end of his bat straight to Virat Kohli at covers. Kohli made no mistake, taking a sharp catch and setting off an animated send-off that turned heads.

Harshit, who gained attention for his flamboyant celebrations in the IPL, did not hold back as he gave Shanto a flying kiss a signature move that he had previously showcased in the T20 league. Kohli, never one to shy away from the heat of the moment, added his own touch of aggression, firing up the Indian team as they celebrated the key dismissal of Bangladesh’s captain.

Here is the video:

With early wickets falling in quick succession, India’s decision to field first paid off handsomely. Mohammed Shami set the tone by dismissing Soumya Sarkar for a duck, and Harshit followed up with Shanto’s wicket, further tightening India’s grip on the match.

The animated send-off, while entertaining for fans, also reflected India’s intensity and hunger to dominate their opponents. With the team making strategic changes opting for Harshit over Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav over Varun Chakravarthy the aggressive approach seemed to be working in their favor.

As the match progresses, India will look to capitalize on their strong start, while Bangladesh will need a solid partnership to recover from the early jolts. But for now, Kohli and Harshit’s fiery celebration has set the tone for a high-energy contest.

