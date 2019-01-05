Youth Olympics gold medallist Manu Bhaker took the Twitter to remind the Haryana sports minister about her prize money. Anil Viz said that Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Department.

Differences between Sportspersons and ministers is not a new thing. On Saturday, Youth Olympics gold medallist Manu Bhaker took the Twitter to remind the Haryana sports minister about her prize money. A few hours later, Anil Vij has hit out at her for criticizing the government in a public domain.

“Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to the public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving the highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will get 2 crores as tweeted by me and as per notification at that time.

