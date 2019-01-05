Differences between Sportspersons and ministers is not a new thing. On Saturday, Youth Olympics gold medallist Manu Bhaker took the Twitter to remind the Haryana sports minister about her prize money. A few hours later, Anil Vij has hit out at her for criticizing the government in a public domain.
“Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to the public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving the highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will get 2 crores as tweeted by me and as per notification at that time.
