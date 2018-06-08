The latest notification rolled out by the Haryana government which makes it mandatory for state’s sportsperson to pay 1/3rd of their money coming from promotional activities is facing criticism from several athletes across the country. The state has asked to pay the money in order to boost sports culture in the state and develop infrastructure. CM Manohar Lal Khattar and put the notification on hold has assured sportspersons that he will resolve the matter at the earliest.

Sending shockwaves to the entire national sports fraternity, the Haryana government has rolled out a notification that has taken many sportspersons by surprise. As per a government order, sportsperson from the state have been asked to hand over one-third of their earnings from professional events and endorsements to the Haryana Sports Council. This money they claim will be used for the development of sports in the state. But this new policy has drawn flak from athletes who called it a mockery of sportspersons.

Responding to all the criticism, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has asked the department to submit the report and to put the new notification on hold until further orders. He also applauded the sportsperson of his state and assured that he will resolve the matter as soon as possible.

I have asked for the relevant file of Sports Dept to be shown to me & the notification to be put on hold till further orders. We are proud of immense contribution by our sports persons & I assure them of a just consideration of all issues: Haryana CM M L Khattar (File pic) pic.twitter.com/66FobKDH4w — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

The circular issued on April 30 states that the income collected from sportsperson will be used for boosting the sports culture in the state and to build infrastructure. Notably, the mindless move by the state government has drawn wide criticism from several athletes from across the country.

Outraged by the move, wrestler Geeta Phogat said that this new law is a mockery of a sportsperson. She also pointed fingers at the government for not making such a rule for the cricketers who get hefty amounts not only from the association but also from the professional events. Phogat was of the view that the sportsperson who play boxing, kabaddi, and wrestling do not earn as much as cricketers in India.

Does the government even realize how much of hard work a sportsperson puts in? How can they ask for one-third of the income? I do not support this at all. Govt should've at least discussed it with us: Wrestler Babita Phogat to ANI on Haryana govt's notification (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/s1UTKJ03TP — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Speaking to media, wrestler Sushil Kumar said that the state government headed by Manohar Lal Khattar must review this policy. Talking more about the law, he said that the government must establish a committee of senior sportspersons & take their input before forming a policy like this.

This policy should be reviewed. Govt should establish a committee of senior sportspersons & take their input before forming a policy of this type. This will affect the morale of sportspersons & might affect their performance as well: Sushil Kumar, on Haryana Govt's notification pic.twitter.com/NXcZ9WZsWC — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Wrestler Babita Phogat is also upset with the new notification by the state government. Talking to reporters she said that that it seems illiterate people are making policies. She further claimed that she pays full taxes on money they get by winning the competitions. She also warned the government that if such policies are implemented the medal count will go down.

I am saddened by notification. It seems as if illiterate people are making policies. Do they not know that we're already paying taxes on money we win in competitions. If this is how things are going to work the medal count will go down: Babita Phogat on Haryana Govt notification pic.twitter.com/YOSLS4tFDZ — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

