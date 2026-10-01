Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired Before Lionel Messi? Here’s What Happened Between CR7 and Coach Jorge Jesus

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired Before Lionel Messi?: Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected departure from Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen has sparked questions about the future of the 41-year-old’s international career. The development came shortly after head coach Jorge Jesus revealed that Ronaldo was not expected to start Portugal’s Nations League clash against Denmark. However, as of Thursday (Oct 1), there has been no official announcement from either Ronaldo or the Portuguese Football Federation confirming his retirement from international football.

Ronaldo Confirms Departure From Portugal Camp

Ronaldo confirmed through a social media statement that he had left Portugal’s training camp after speaking with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. The Al Nassr forward said he would explain the reasons for his decision at a later stage while reiterating his commitment to the national team.

Ronaldo also wished Portugal and his teammates well ahead of their Nations League meeting with Denmark. His decision came after he was left out of the starting XI for Portugal’s previous match against Norway.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Retired From Portugal?

There is currently no official confirmation that Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football. Neither the player nor the Portuguese Football Federation has announced the end of his Portugal career.

Ronaldo’s departure has nevertheless raised speculation about whether he could be approaching the end of his international journey. He did not feature in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway and had also been absent from the team’s training sessions before leaving the camp in Copenhagen.

If his latest departure were eventually to mark an unannounced retirement, Ronaldo’s last appearance for Portugal would have been against Wales, where he scored a goal that was subsequently ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

What Happened Between Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The situation involving Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus came into focus after the team’s Nations League match against Norway. Jesus opted to start Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos ahead of Ronaldo, with both forwards scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 victory.

Ronaldo did not come off the bench during the match and was only involved in the second-half warm-up. After the final whistle, he went directly to the dressing room and was subsequently absent from the following day’s training session with the other substitutes.

The developments led to speculation about a possible disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus. However, the Portugal coach dismissed suggestions of a crisis and said there had been no incident between them.

What Did Jorge Jesus Say About Ronaldo?

Jesus explained that Ronaldo was informed before the Norway match that he would not be part of the starting XI. The coach also acknowledged that a player would naturally be disappointed after warming up for an extended period without being brought onto the pitch.

Jesus said he had considered using Ronaldo during the Norway game but ultimately decided against making the substitution. He described the decision as a normal coaching call and rejected the idea that it should be viewed as a major issue.

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Portugal’s Camp?

The exact reason behind Ronaldo’s decision to leave the Portugal camp remains unclear. In his statement, the forward indicated that he would reveal the circumstances behind his departure at a later stage.

Neither Ronaldo nor the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed that his decision was caused by a dispute with Jorge Jesus. Until Ronaldo provides the explanation he promised, the precise circumstances surrounding his departure remain undisclosed.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: International Retirement Status

The latest development involving Ronaldo has also revived comparisons with Lionel Messi, but there has been no official confirmation as of Thursday (Oct 1) that Ronaldo has retired from international football. His status with Portugal therefore remains uncertain, while speculation about the next stage of his international career continues.