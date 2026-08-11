Has Lionel Messi Left Inter Miami? Argentina Star Delays Return to USA After Father Jorge Messi’s Death | Report

Lionel Messi continues to be the centre of all the attention, more so after the death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Argentine attended the funeral in Rosario on Sunday and was expected to link up with Inter Miami afterwards; however, the latest report suggests that he has asked for an indefinite break from the club. The 39-year-old, having led Argentina to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, returned to action for his club side before the unfortunate death of his father forced him to get back to Argentina.

Has Lionel Messi Left Inter Miami?

No, Lionel Messi has not left Inter Miami and is still contracted with David Beckham’s club. The star footballer, having returned to Rosario, has asked for an indefinite break, delaying his return to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi Delays Return to Inter Miami After Father Jorge’s Death

Lionel Messi is probably going to spend some time in Argentina following the demise of his father, and he has also not set a date to return to Inter Miami. Lionel Messi was in Argentina after the death of his dad, and the 39-year-old has decided to remain in the country temporarily. As per reports, he is going to stay there for the moment and is yet to make a decision on when he will come back.

When Will Lionel Messi Play Next?

After saying goodbye to his father in the family vault in a cemetery in Rosario on a private visit, nobody knows for sure yet how long the Argentine star intends to spend time with his family. Anyway, the player is fully backed by Inter Miami, whose management allowed him to go back to his home country for any number of days he wants before coming back to the team.

Messi’s personal tragedy of losing his father makes it hard to know when he will get back onto the p, though he demonstrated a very high-level performance when he bagged a brace against Atlético San Luis in the Leagues Cup and returned to football action.

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