Has Smriti Mandhana Replaced Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s All-Format Captain? BCCI Seemingly Confirms Ahead Of Home Series Against Zimbabwe

With Harmanpreet Kaur stepping down as India’s women’s cricket team’s all-format captain on October 6, Tuesday, Smriti Mandhana has seemingly been confirmed as her successor ahead of the home series against Zimbabwe, beginning on October 16, Friday. Mandhana was seated with head coach Amol Mazumdar, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and the other board dignitaries to announce the squad for the series against Zimbabwe, strongly suggesting that she has replaced Kaur.

Has Harmanpreet Kaur retired from international cricket?

Having captained the Women in Blue for the first time in 2012, Kaur’s crowning moment came in 2025 when she captained India to their maiden World Cup victory that too at home. She also captained the national team to the T20 World Cup 2020 final in Australia and ushered the side to back-to-back gold medals in the Asian Games. However, the 37-year-old, who has captained India in 5 Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is, has not retired from international cricket and expressed her desire to play for a few more years. She posted a lengthy note in Instagram and wrote:

“I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions , but also with PEACE. Because I genuinely believe My team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of. I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had. Now, it is time for me to turn the page. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will. Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management , BCCI , family members every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows.”

📸📸 The Women’s Selection Committee Meeting for #TeamIndia’s squad announcement for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe took place at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. @lonsaikia | @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/PJxNs36Cwk — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 6, 2026







Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy record

Mandhana, not only one of India’s most accomplished batters but also in the world, has led India on 22 occasions in ODIs and T20Is combined. The left-handed batter has led the Women in Blue in four T20Is and won all of them. In T20Is, she has propelled India to 11 wins out of 18 games with one as no result.

But the Mumbai-born cricketer is quite successful in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), winning 18 out of 35 matches and guiding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a couple of title wins. She is also one of the most experienced players in the current Indian side.