Hashmatullah Shahidi Steps Down as Afghanistan ODI Captain; Ibrahim Zadran Frontrunner to Replace Him

Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down: Afghanistan cricket team is set to undergo a regime change as Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down as the captain of the ODI team. The right-handed batter announced his decision to step down from captaincy on his Instagram. The top-order batter, who captained the side in 55 ODIs, confirmed that he would continue to be available for selection as a batter, and that this is not a retirement from his playing career. Apart from having captained in the second-most ODIs for Afghanistan, he led the team to an impressive sixth-place finish, which included wins over former champions England and Pakistan.

Hashmatullah Shahidi steps down from Afghanistan’s ODI captaincy







Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down from Afghanistan’s ODI captaincy, penning an emotional note on Instagram. In an Instagram post, Shahidi said, “After careful personal consideration, I have decided to step down as captain of our team.”

He further spoke about the honour of captaining the side and the team’s achievements under his leadership. Shahidi said, “It was a great honor for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment. By the grace of Allah, with the efforts of the officials, coaches and players, we have achieved many victories, won important matches, defeated big teams and made the name of the team higher.”

Hashmatullah Shahidi as ODI captain

Hashmatullah Shahidi captained Afghanistan’s ODI team in 55 games. The 31-year-old maintained a win percentage of almost fifty with 27 wins under his belt. Only Asghar Afghan captained the ODI team for more games than Shahidi. While three games under his leadership ended as no results, the Shahidi-led side lost 27 ODIs.

Under his tenure, Afghanistan recorded series wins against Zimbabwe, thrice against Bangladesh, Ireland, and South Africa.

Who will replace Hashmatullah Shahidi as Afghanistan’s ODI captain?

Afghanistan is yet to announce a replacement for Hashmatullah Shahidi as the captain of the ODI team. However, Ibrahim Zadran emerges as the front-runner to take up the responsibility. The opening batter was recently announced as the T20I captain following the T20 World Cup in 2026. He will be expected to take charge as the captain of both white-ball teams.

Other options to lead the side include Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan, with both having led the team earlier.

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