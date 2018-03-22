The fight between Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan is getting uglier by the day with both levelling charges against each other every single day. Revealing more information about Shami's extramarital affairs, Jahan has said that the pacer was introduced to girls by London-based businessman Mohammed Bhai.

There seems to be no end to the ongoing ugly rift between cricketer Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan with allegations and counter allegations being launched from both the sides every single day. In a fresh accusation on Thursday, Jahan has said that her husband was introduced to girls by London-based businessman Mohammed Bhai and that he had many illegitimate relations. The fresh accusation comes a few days after she made a shocking allegation that her husband had taken money from a Pakistan woman Alishba in Dubai at the behest of Mohammed Bhai.

Shami has been in news for the past few days for all the wrong reasons with Hasin Jahan levelling charges of murder, rape, extramarital affairs and cheating against her husband. Earlier, she also filed an FIR against her husband under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). All the accusations have put a question mark on Shami’s career as well with BCCI holding his central contract until the report of investigation is out.

Earlier on Wednesday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had said that the board was not concerned about Shami’s private matters, but waiting for the report of anti-corruption unit of BCCI to verify if there was any truth in her allegations of Shami receiving unaccounted money from the Pakistani woman. “We are not concerned over his private matters. As soon as he (Kumar) gives the report we will decide. The investigation is still on. It’s Neeraj Kumar’s job to investigate it,” Shukla had said.

Meanwhile, both Shami and Hasin Jahan have said that a patch-up was not possible as things have gone too far.

