Earlier today the BCCI confirmed that Shami’s participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) is uncertain and will be decided after the reports of findings are submitted by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU). The BCCI ordered a probe into the matter after Hasin Jahan claimed that Shami met a Pakistani woman in Dubai during India’s tour of South Africa and took money from her, sent by a UK based businessman Mohammed Bhai. Now the 28-year-old has claimed that he is done trying to sort out the feud and will take the legal route against Jahan, who as per him as continued to put up false baseless allegations against him.

“I have evidence to prove my innocence. There is no chance of mending things with my wife, and I am not willing to have an out-of-court settlement, will take the legal route,” Shami told a news channel. Shami has reflected on his relationship with Jahan in an interview on India news and revealed that he was kept in dark about his wife’s first marriage and was lied about his two daughters and told that they were Jahan’s sister’s kids. “I was not aware that it was her second marriage with me and it was only after we got married that I was told about two of my daughters. My wife first told me that they were her sister’s children, not hers,” said Shami. He broke down in tears when asked about match-fixing allegations on him and said that he would like to be hanged till death if he is proven guilty of taking money.

Shami has been battling troubles ever since his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of physical assault and an extramarital affair. Things got worse when Jahan went on to claim that she was forced to have sex with Shami’s brother and father and was gang raped. She also put sensational match-fixing allegations on the cricketer and claimed that he had taken money from Mohammed Bhai through a Pakistani girl, who Shami has claimed was her fan.

Countering the allegations of rape, Shami recounted the details of December 7, the day mentioned in the FIR by Jahan that she was raped by Shami’s brother. “I have all proofs and details of December 7. We played a Test against Sri Lanka here (in New Delhi). The game ended on the 6th following which we had Bhuvi’s reception ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s marriage reception) here. On the morning of 7th — I have record of a credit card swipe — we checked out at 10:00am. She had attended the reception on the previous day,” said Shami.

“She was there when we checked out. BCCI has the information of providing a cab for me at 10:00am. It took 4-5 hours to get home, where we reached around 3:30pm. I dropped her and our luggage at home and headed out straight to the farm house. I was wearing a sleeveless jacket; I was coughing, I was unwell. It was a bit cold too,” he added.

“I returned from the farm house with my brother, who immediately leaves for his home in Muradabad and I stayed in my village. If this is a rape case, the person has to be there, no? If the person is not there then this isn’t a rape case. You can check his location,” Shami added. He stated that the relationship between him and his wife is all but over and he is ready to go to the court if required. Meanwhile, his IPL future currently lies in a hang with BCCI waiting for the report by the ACU. Shami was picked by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 crore in the IPL auction.

