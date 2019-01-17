Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently scripted history to become the first wicketkeeper to slam ton in Australia against Australia, shared an adorable photo with girlfriend Nisha Negi on social media. Rishabh Pant is currently not part of Indian team playing the 3-ODI series in Australia. He was given a break after the hectic Test series against the Australian side that resulted in India ending their drought of more than 7 decades without a Test series win in Australia.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who recently scripted history to become the first wicketkeeper to slam ton in Australia against Australia, shared an adorable photo with girlfriend Nisha Negi on social media. The post is going viral with his fans, commenting who cute the couple looks together. The post has garnered attention as this is the first time Pant shared his girlfriend’s photo, making his relationship public.

Pant shared the post with a caption saying, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.” Then Isha also shared the same picture saying, “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life.”

During the historic series, Pant made headlines not only with his bat but from his comments from behind the stumps.

Now, Pant will be seen do the talking with the bat in India A match against the English Lions in a five-match unofficial ODI series, starting January 23 in Thiruvananthapuram.

When Pant was dropped for the limited over format series against Australia and New Zealand, many raised eyebrows contending his record and consistency. Then, head coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad came out defending the move saying Pant would definitely be part of India’s World Cup plans.

