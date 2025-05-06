Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Haven’t Seen Him Smiling, Laughing’: Adam Gilchrist Reveals Reason Behind Rishabh Pant’s Poor IPL Form

‘Haven’t Seen Him Smiling, Laughing’: Adam Gilchrist Reveals Reason Behind Rishabh Pant’s Poor IPL Form

Carrying the weight of a ₹27 crore price tag, the highest ever in IPL history, Pant has scored only 128 runs in 11 matches. His average stands at a disappointing 12.80, with just one half-century to his name.

‘Haven’t Seen Him Smiling, Laughing’: Adam Gilchrist Reveals Reason Behind Rishabh Pant’s Poor IPL Form

'Haven't Seen Him Smiling, Laughing': Adam Gilchrist Reveals Reason Behind Rishabh Pant's Poor IPL Form


Rishabh Pant, one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about players, is going through a rough patch in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Leading the Lucknow Super Giants this season, Pant has been underwhelming with both his batting and his impact as captain.

Carrying the weight of a ₹27 crore price tag, the highest ever in IPL history, Pant has scored only 128 runs in 11 matches. His average stands at a disappointing 12.80, with just one half-century to his name.

This is shaping up to be his most challenging season since his IPL debut in 2016.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gilchrist Feels Pant Is Not Himself

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, offered a thoughtful take on Pant’s performances and demeanor on the field.

“Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven’t seen that this time around. Haven’t seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed. Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

He pointed out that Pant appears to have drifted from the natural style that made him such a fan favorite.

“I don’t see him being his true personality. People may say ‘well, hang on mate.’ His batting has been too carefree. I think there is a happy balance in his stroke-play and stroke selection. Don’t see the spark in him.”

Gilchrist added that Pant’s trademark energy seems absent.

“Just don’t see that spark in him. I am just making this observation 10 or 11 games in. He’s one of the most enjoyable and entertaining cricketers to watch when his natural colour is coming through. He is a certain personality; he has a vibrant body language. Something is missing there, something is missing.”

Pollock Thinks Team Dynamics May Be a Factor

Shaun Pollock also weighed in on the situation and speculated that Pant might be struggling to feel at home in his new setup.

“I am trying to think what kind of explanation you can give to it. Is he a kind of guy who is more of a home boy? Enjoys the company of his fellow Indian players? Because he is surrounded by four international other batters. He doesn’t have a ‘mate’ if you want to put it that way. I don’t know who his mates will be. Will he thrive if says a Ajinkya Rahane or a Virat Kohli is in his team? I don’t know. I am just trying to pluck on theories here, because he doesn’t look to be in his normal self,” said Pollock.

Sehwag Suggests Pant Should Speak to Dhoni

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a simple yet strong piece of advice for Pant. He believes the young captain should reach out to his idol, MS Dhoni.

“Again, he does have a mobile, all he needs to pick up the phone and call someone. If you feel you are thinking negatively, there are so many cricketers you can discuss with. Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him. It will lighten him up,” Sehwag said.

In the recent game against Punjab Kings, Pant batted at number four but managed only 18 runs off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants fell short by 37 runs while chasing 237.

The loss has left them at seventh place on the points table, with six defeats in 11 matches.

With just a few games remaining, both the team and Pant have little time to turn things around.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Explain Rohit Sharma Impact Sub Strategy: ‘We Don’t Push Him…’

 

Filed under

Adam Gilchrist ipl Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant

newsx

‘Haven’t Seen Him Smiling, Laughing’: Adam Gilchrist Reveals Reason Behind Rishabh Pant’s Poor IPL Form
newsx

UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion
newsx

Mumbai Indians Explain Rohit Sharma Impact Sub Strategy: ‘We Don’t Push Him…’
newsx

Eight Killed In Tragic SUV- Tractor Collision On NH-31 in Bihar’s Katihar
newsx

Tilak Varma vs Vijay Deverakonda: Pickleball Showdown And MI Jersey On The Line
newsx

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion

UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion

Mumbai Indians Explain Rohit Sharma Impact Sub Strategy: ‘We Don’t Push Him…’

Mumbai Indians Explain Rohit Sharma Impact Sub Strategy: ‘We Don’t Push Him…’

Eight Killed In Tragic SUV- Tractor Collision On NH-31 in Bihar’s Katihar

Eight Killed In Tragic SUV- Tractor Collision On NH-31 in Bihar’s Katihar

Tilak Varma vs Vijay Deverakonda: Pickleball Showdown And MI Jersey On The Line

Tilak Varma vs Vijay Deverakonda: Pickleball Showdown And MI Jersey On The Line

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

Isha Ambani Walks Met Gala 2025 in Anamika Khanna’s Black Dandy-Inspired Look

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Met Gala Debut, Internet Loses It Over ‘Unreal Visuals’

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

Met Gala’s ‘Mystery Woman’ Mona Patel Dawns Custom Thom Browne With A Robotic Dog

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The Internet In A Chokehold

‘Badshah For A Reason’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King-Like’ Debut On Met Gala 2025 Has The

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media