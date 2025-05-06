Carrying the weight of a ₹27 crore price tag, the highest ever in IPL history, Pant has scored only 128 runs in 11 matches. His average stands at a disappointing 12.80, with just one half-century to his name.

Rishabh Pant, one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about players, is going through a rough patch in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Leading the Lucknow Super Giants this season, Pant has been underwhelming with both his batting and his impact as captain.

Carrying the weight of a ₹27 crore price tag, the highest ever in IPL history, Pant has scored only 128 runs in 11 matches. His average stands at a disappointing 12.80, with just one half-century to his name.

This is shaping up to be his most challenging season since his IPL debut in 2016.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gilchrist Feels Pant Is Not Himself

Adam Gilchrist, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, offered a thoughtful take on Pant’s performances and demeanor on the field.

“Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven’t seen that this time around. Haven’t seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed. Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

He pointed out that Pant appears to have drifted from the natural style that made him such a fan favorite.

“I don’t see him being his true personality. People may say ‘well, hang on mate.’ His batting has been too carefree. I think there is a happy balance in his stroke-play and stroke selection. Don’t see the spark in him.”

Gilchrist added that Pant’s trademark energy seems absent.

“Just don’t see that spark in him. I am just making this observation 10 or 11 games in. He’s one of the most enjoyable and entertaining cricketers to watch when his natural colour is coming through. He is a certain personality; he has a vibrant body language. Something is missing there, something is missing.”

Pollock Thinks Team Dynamics May Be a Factor

Shaun Pollock also weighed in on the situation and speculated that Pant might be struggling to feel at home in his new setup.

“I am trying to think what kind of explanation you can give to it. Is he a kind of guy who is more of a home boy? Enjoys the company of his fellow Indian players? Because he is surrounded by four international other batters. He doesn’t have a ‘mate’ if you want to put it that way. I don’t know who his mates will be. Will he thrive if says a Ajinkya Rahane or a Virat Kohli is in his team? I don’t know. I am just trying to pluck on theories here, because he doesn’t look to be in his normal self,” said Pollock.

Sehwag Suggests Pant Should Speak to Dhoni

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a simple yet strong piece of advice for Pant. He believes the young captain should reach out to his idol, MS Dhoni.

“Again, he does have a mobile, all he needs to pick up the phone and call someone. If you feel you are thinking negatively, there are so many cricketers you can discuss with. Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him. It will lighten him up,” Sehwag said.

In the recent game against Punjab Kings, Pant batted at number four but managed only 18 runs off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants fell short by 37 runs while chasing 237.

The loss has left them at seventh place on the points table, with six defeats in 11 matches.

With just a few games remaining, both the team and Pant have little time to turn things around.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Explain Rohit Sharma Impact Sub Strategy: ‘We Don’t Push Him…’