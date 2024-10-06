Hayley Matthews On Loss To South Africa At T20 World Cup: It Was Disappointing

The West Indies fell to a disappointing 10-wicket loss to South Africa and will be sweating on the fitness of pacer Zaida James after she suffered a face injury in their opening match.

Ahead of the clash against Scotland Women (SCO W) in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the West Indies Women (WI W) skipper Hayley Matthews opened up on the loss against South Africa Women by 10 wickets in the last game of the ongoing marquee event.

Both sides, West Indies and Scotland will be looking to bounce back from losses in their opening group matches.

The West Indies fell to a disappointing 10-wicket loss to South Africa and will be sweating on the fitness of pacer Zaida James after she suffered a face injury in their opening match on Friday.

Scotland fell short against Bangladesh in the tournament opener on Thursday but will be buoyed from a decent performance with the ball and an excellent unbeaten 49* from opener Sarah Bryce.

Bryce will need some support with the bat this time from the likes of Saskia Horley and sister Kathryn, while the West Indies won’t want to leave all their scoring to Stafanie Taylor this time and skipper Hayley Matthews is sure to play a pivotal role in deciding this contest.

“A pretty disappointing game (first-up against South Africa). Firstly, not scoring enough runs on the board and yeah, we would have probably liked to take a few wickets and at least put up a bit more of a fight in the second innings but yeah with a game in two days’ time we’re going to have to get things back together quickly and pick up the pieces and go again,” Matthews said as quoted by the ICC.

Further, the Scotland all-rounder Saskia Horley stated representing the nation in the debut season is a moment of “pride” for the team.

“There is a hell of a lot of passion and pride around representing Scotland at the first World Cup. Our captain, Kathyrn Bryce said ‘We’re going to be history makers here’. Anything above that is a bonus. So yeah definitely stuck together as a group which is one thing that we really pride ourselves on as a whole group.”

(With inputs from ANI)