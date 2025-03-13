Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Hayley Matthews, Sciver-Brunt And Harmanpreet Star As Mumbai Indians Storm Into WPL Final

Hayley Matthews, Sciver-Brunt And Harmanpreet Star As Mumbai Indians Storm Into WPL Final

Matthews reached her fifty in 36 balls by pulling Tanuja Kanwer for a six, while Sciver-Brunt followed suit, reaching her milestone in just 29 balls.

Hayley Matthews, Sciver-Brunt And Harmanpreet Star As Mumbai Indians Storm Into WPL Final

Mumbai Indians


Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a sensational batting performance to crush Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator clash of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. Power-packed knocks from Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur propelled MI to a massive total of 213/4 in 20 overs, leaving GG struggling to contain their opponents.

Partnership by Matthews and Sciver-Brunt

On a fresh batting track, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt stitched together a formidable 133-run partnership off just 71 balls for the second wicket, putting on a display of sheer dominance. Matthews, who was given an early reprieve when Beth Mooney dropped her on five, made GG pay dearly by hammering 77 runs off 50 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and three towering sixes. Sciver-Brunt was equally destructive, matching Matthews’ score of 77 off just 41 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and two sixes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Harmanpreet’s Late-Game Fireworks

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then provided the perfect finishing touch, blasting an electrifying 12-ball 36 at an astonishing strike rate of 300. Her blitzkrieg included two fours and four sixes, ensuring MI crossed the 210-run mark in a high-stakes knockout encounter. Gujarat’s bowling attack endured a torrid time as they failed to find any breakthroughs, while their fielding lapses compounded their woes.

The innings began with Matthews setting the tone early, cutting Ashleigh Gardner for four and surviving a dropped catch. Yastika Bhatia added a quickfire 15 before falling to debutant Danielle Gibson. From there, it was a one-sided assault, with Matthews and Sciver-Brunt feasting on loose deliveries and capitalizing on GG’s lackluster fielding. While Matthews punished bowlers on the backfoot, Sciver-Brunt exhibited finesse with elegant strokes through the leg side.

Matthews reached her fifty in 36 balls by pulling Tanuja Kanwer for a six, while Sciver-Brunt followed suit, reaching her milestone in just 29 balls. The onslaught continued as GG missed crucial catching opportunities, with Ashleigh Gardner failing to hold on to Matthews’ catch at long-on. Matthews eventually fell for 77, edging behind off Kashvee Gautam, while Sciver-Brunt perished after mistiming a shot to deep mid-wicket.

Despite losing their set batters, MI’s onslaught was far from over. Harmanpreet, who was dropped on five, capitalized on the lifeline to smash Kanwer for two fours and as many sixes in the 18th over. She continued her fireworks, launching two more sixes before being run out on the final delivery of the innings. MI’s dominant batting display set the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament as they marched into the final with immense confidence.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 213/4 in 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 77, Nat Sciver-Brunt 77, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Danielle Gibson 2/42)

With this emphatic victory, MI now stand just one step away from reclaiming the WPL title, while Gujarat Giants will rue their missed chances and lackluster effort in the field.

ALSO READ: Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants

Filed under

Hayley Matthews Sciver-Brunt

Duke freshman sensation C

Duke’s Cooper Flagg Suffers Ankle Injury, Ruled Out Against Georgia Tech
India dominated the World

India Dominates World Para Athletics Grand Prix With 134 Medals
Mumbai Indians (MI) deliv

Hayley Matthews, Sciver-Brunt And Harmanpreet Star As Mumbai Indians Storm Into WPL Final
Dani Gibson, the 23-year-

Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants
Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions
newsx

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Duke’s Cooper Flagg Suffers Ankle Injury, Ruled Out Against Georgia Tech

Duke’s Cooper Flagg Suffers Ankle Injury, Ruled Out Against Georgia Tech

India Dominates World Para Athletics Grand Prix With 134 Medals

India Dominates World Para Athletics Grand Prix With 134 Medals

Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants

Former Pub Waitress Dani Gibson Set To Shine In WPL Eliminator For Gujarat Giants

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To