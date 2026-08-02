HC Protects Personality Rights Of Yuvraj Singh After AI-Generated Deep Fakes

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s personality rights, restraining third parties from using his name, image, voice, likeness and other personal attributes without authorisation for commercial or personal benefit.

The order, passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on July 29, came after the legendary cricketer approached the court over the alleged misuse of his identity, including the unauthorised sale of merchandise and the circulation of AI-generated images and deepfake videos.

The court recognised Yuvraj as one of India’s most accomplished and widely recognised cricketers, noting that he represented the country across all three formats during a 17-year international career. Given his stature and reputation, Justice Singh said violations of his personality and privacy rights should be “dealt with a heavy hand”.

The interim order specifically barred the unauthorised exploitation or misappropriation of the names “Yuvraj Singh” and “Yuvi”, along with his image, voice, likeness and other identifiable personality attributes.

Yuvraj’s legal team informed the court that several social media accounts had allegedly been creating and distributing AI-generated material showing him in fictional situations. According to the submissions, some of the content was potentially damaging to his reputation and goodwill.

The material cited before the court reportedly included posts considered religiously insensitive, videos that depicted Yuvraj behaving aggressively or violently towards another cricketer, as well as content containing vulgar and abusive language.

The former cricketer also raised concerns over the commercial exploitation of his identity through merchandise carrying his personality attributes without his permission.

The court subsequently directed Meta Platforms and other online intermediaries to take down the offending material. In its observations, the bench underlined the importance of protecting a public figure’s identity from unauthorised exploitation.

“There can be no dispute that plaintiff’s stature inherently grants him proprietary rights over his personality and associated attributes and gives him the exclusive rights to use the personality attributes for commercial purposes and consequently, the right to protect various attributes of his persona from unauthorized use or exploitation by third-parties.”

The court further noted that the alleged AI-generated content and deepfake videos could have a significant impact on the reputation Yuvraj had built throughout his career.

“The contents of the impugned AI-generated posts and deep fake videos are tarnishing the immense goodwill and reputation of the plaintiff, garnered over the years with hard work and stellar performances in the field of cricket as well as his contribution to social welfare and lowering his image and standing in the eyes of the public,” the court concluded.

Yuvraj is the latest public figure to seek judicial protection against the unauthorised use of their identity. Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have previously approached the Delhi High Court over similar personality and publicity rights concerns.

The court has granted interim relief in those cases as well, highlighting the growing legal concerns surrounding the use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms to replicate public figures without consent.