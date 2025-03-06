‘He Is A Clown’, Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed Amid Pakistan Cricket Controversy

Aaqib, who was serving as the chief selector when Gillespie and Kirsten were overseeing the Pakistan squad, later stepped in as the interim head coach following their departures.

Pakistan cricket has once again found itself at the center of controversy, as former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie lashed out at the team’s interim head coach, Aaqib Javed. Gillespie, who previously served as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach, accused Aaqib of working behind the scenes to undermine him and former white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten.

Jason Gillespie Slams Aaqib Javed

The drama unfolded months after Gillespie resigned from his role as Pakistan’s red-ball coach. According to the former Aussie pacer, Aaqib Javed allegedly campaigned in the background to take over the coaching responsibilities across all formats. Taking to Instagram, Gillespie did not hold back, calling Aaqib a “clown” for his tactics.

Aaqib, who was serving as the chief selector when Gillespie and Kirsten were overseeing the Pakistan squad, later stepped in as the interim head coach following their departures. Kirsten exited his role in October 2024, just six months into his contract, while Gillespie followed suit two months later, citing internal conflicts.

Here is Gillespie’s IG story:

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Disaster Sparks Outrage

The controversy escalated after Pakistan’s disastrous performance in the Champions Trophy, where they failed to progress past the group stage. The defending champions faced humiliation after a crushing 60-run defeat against New Zealand. Their campaign further derailed when they lost to India in a high-stakes encounter. As their hopes rested on Bangladesh defeating New Zealand, the Kiwis sealed Pakistan’s fate with a dominant five-wicket victory.

The final match against Bangladesh turned out to be a dead rubber, as persistent rain led to its abandonment. With their title defense ending in disappointment, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to revamp the white-ball setup to prepare for upcoming ICC events.

Aaqib Javed Blames PCB’s Frequent Changes

In the aftermath of Pakistan’s underwhelming tournament, Aaqib Javed attributed the team’s poor show to frequent changes in PCB’s management and coaching staff. However, Gillespie countered these claims, alleging that Aaqib himself had played a significant role in destabilizing the team.

“This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes, campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote in an Instagram post, further intensifying the controversy.

Pakistan Cricket Faces an Uncertain Future

With another major ICC event on the horizon, Pakistan is now focused on restructuring its white-ball squad. However, the ongoing turmoil within the team management raises serious concerns about the stability and future of Pakistan cricket. As the debate continues, all eyes will be on PCB’s next move in appointing a permanent coaching staff and ensuring a smoother transition in the coming months.

