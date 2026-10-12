‘He Could Have Played More’: Former India Batter’s Virat Kohli Retirement Claim Puts Spotlight On Ajit Agarkar

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has suggested that Virat Kohli may have been unhappy with the way he was treated before bringing his Test career to an end in 2025. Jaffer’s remarks have once again raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Kohli’s decision, with the role of the then chief selector Ajit Agarkar also coming under scrutiny.

Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket came as a major surprise to Indian cricket fans ahead of the team’s five-match Test series in England. The former India captain announced his decision shortly after Rohit Sharma stepped away from the longest format, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket.

Kohli’s announcement triggered considerable discussion, particularly because he had been expected to feature in the upcoming England tour. Speculation also emerged about whether conversations with the selection committee had influenced his decision. However, no definitive public confirmation has established that Ajit Agarkar was responsible for Kohli’s retirement.

Wasim Jaffer Questions How Virat Kohli Was Treated

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer offered his perspective on Kohli’s departure, suggesting that disappointment over his treatment may have played a part. The former India opener also stressed that Kohli’s own explanation would be necessary to understand the decision fully.

Jaffer pointed to Kohli’s stature in Indian cricket, highlighting the attention and support he attracts from fans. In his assessment, the batter had the ability to continue playing Test cricket for longer.

His comments have added another perspective to the debate surrounding Kohli’s retirement. However, Jaffer’s interpretation remains an opinion, and Kohli has not publicly confirmed that dissatisfaction with the selection panel was the reason behind his decision.

Kohli Walked Away With Major Test Milestones Still Within Reach

Kohli’s retirement also prompted discussion about the statistical landmarks he might have reached had he continued in the format. He finished his Test career with 123 appearances, two short of 125 matches, the number reached by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

The batting great was also approaching the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, having needed 770 more runs to reach the milestone. Five additional centuries would have taken his tally to 35 Test hundreds, another significant achievement within reach.

These unfinished milestones have fuelled the debate over whether Kohli retired earlier than expected. Nevertheless, the numbers alone cannot establish what prompted his decision.

Australia Tour Preceded Kohli’s Test Retirement

Kohli’s final Test assignment for India came during the tour of Australia at the beginning of 2025. He endured a difficult series, scoring 190 runs across five matches at an average of 23.75.

His retirement, announced before the England tour, brought an end to a Test career defined by aggressive batting, intense competitiveness and a major role in shaping India’s approach to the format.

While Jaffer believes Kohli may have had reasons to feel disappointed, the precise circumstances behind the retirement remain a matter for Kohli himself to clarify.