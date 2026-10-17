‘He Had A Lot To Prove’: AB de Villiers Reveals Why Virat Kohli Once Seemed Arrogant

AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has opened up about his early impression of Virat Kohli, admitting that the Indian batting star’s confidence initially came across as arrogance. Speaking on a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, de Villiers reflected on how Kohli’s personality made an impression on him when they first met.

However, his perception changed as he got to know Kohli better and witnessed his growth as a cricketer and an individual. The two later developed a close friendship while playing together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), building a strong bond based on mutual respect and their shared experiences on the field.

AB Explains His First Impression Of Virat Kohli

Kohli and de Villiers share a close friendship built during their years together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, de Villiers revealed that he did not immediately understand the personality behind Kohli’s confident demeanour when they first crossed paths.

The former South African batter recalled that Kohli carried himself with considerable swagger as a young cricketer. His strong belief in his abilities sometimes gave people the impression that he was overly confident.

De Villiers acknowledged that his initial assessment was not entirely serious, but he also recognised that Kohli’s self-assurance was a defining part of his personality from an early age.

“He came across as overly confident,” de Villiers said, explaining how Kohli’s attitude had shaped his first impression.

Why Kohli’s Confidence Was Misunderstood

According to de Villiers, the behaviour that could be interpreted as arrogance was largely rooted in Kohli’s belief in his own talent. He suggested that such confidence can be important for a young player trying to establish himself at the highest level.

Kohli made his international debut in 2008 and gradually developed into one of India’s most influential batters. De Villiers’ remarks offer a glimpse into the mindset that helped the Indian star handle the pressure and expectations associated with international cricket.

The former South Africa captain also indicated that confidence needs to be managed with experience. What appears excessive in a young player can evolve as that player learns more about himself and the demands of elite sport.

How Virat Kohli Changed With Age

De Villiers said his understanding of Kohli improved as their relationship developed. He believes the Indian batter became more balanced both personally and professionally as he gained experience and established himself in world cricket.

“He had a lot to prove when he was younger,” de Villiers said, reflecting on the motivation behind Kohli’s early attitude.

Their friendship grew stronger during their time at RCB, where the two batters formed one of the IPL’s most recognisable partnerships. Beyond their performances on the field, they developed mutual respect and a lasting bond.

De Villiers’ account suggests that Kohli’s early intensity was not simply a question of attitude; it was also connected to ambition and the desire to succeed. Over time, that confidence became part of a more mature approach to the game.