‘He Has More Years To Get Opportunities’: Shreyas Iyer’s Big Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India T20I Future

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India T20I Selection: India captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait for a regular place in the playing XI, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson currently occupying the opening slots. Ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer emphasised that the youngster has time to develop and gain valuable international experience.

India’s preparations for the New Zealand series have brought Sooryavanshi’s place in the national setup into focus. The 15-year-old has attracted attention with his rapid rise, but breaking into a settled Indian side remains a challenge, particularly when the existing opening combination continues to deliver.

Iyer believes there is no reason to hurry the youngster into the team. Instead, India want him to remain comfortable in the dressing room, learn from the experienced players around him and make the most of his opportunities when they arrive.

Shreyas Iyer Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait

Speaking before the opening T20I against New Zealand, Iyer underlined the importance of maintaining a positive environment for Sooryavanshi while acknowledging the competition for places at the top of the order.

“It’s important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room,” Iyer said.

The India captain also made it clear that the teenager would not automatically displace either opener, given their consistent performances and contribution to India’s successful defence of the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

“He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It’s not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer added.

The remarks underline India’s preference for continuity at the top, even as the team continues to invest in one of its youngest prospects.

Overseas Experience Could Prepare Sooryavanshi For Bigger Role

Sooryavanshi has been included in India’s squads for overseas assignments, including the England and Ireland tours earlier this year. However, he has played only eight of the 21 T20Is India have contested since his inclusion, with Abhishek and Samson largely maintaining their positions as the first-choice opening pair.

He did receive an opportunity during the Asian Games, when Samson moved to No. 3 to accommodate the youngster at the top.

Iyer believes exposure to unfamiliar pitches and playing conditions will prove valuable as Sooryavanshi continues his development.

“So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets,” he said.

The captain added that such experience could help Sooryavanshi return better prepared in the future and even share his understanding of those conditions with teammates visiting them for the first time.

With the New Zealand series beginning on October 22, Sooryavanshi’s immediate role remains uncertain. For now, India’s message is clear: patience, preparation and learning will be central to his journey towards a regular place in the senior side.