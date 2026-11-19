Sunil Gavaskar On Mohammed Siraj’s Omission: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was surprised by the team management’s decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The veteran batter questioned the reasoning behind the pacer’s exclusion, insisting that Siraj had consistently delivered for India in Test cricket.

India opted for an all-pace bowling combination for the series opener, with Jasprit Bumrah leading an attack featuring Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. However, Siraj’s absence became a major talking point, particularly after his recent performances in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking during the pre-match coverage on Sony Sports Network, Gavaskar admitted that he had not expected Siraj to miss out. He also pointed out that the fast bowler’s recent performances had given little reason to believe that he was struggling for form or rhythm.

Sunil Gavaskar Questions India’s Decision To Drop Mohammed Siraj

Gavaskar recalled that Siraj’s delayed arrival in the Test squad had initially raised questions about his availability. However, his appearance in the final ODI against New Zealand had led the former India captain to believe that the pacer would feature in the Test playing XI.

“There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don’t think he has let India down. He has never let India down,” Gavaskar said after the toss.

The legendary batter further stressed that Siraj had maintained his bowling rhythm and had not shown any obvious signs of declining performance.

“Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don’t know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver,” he added.

Scott Styris Explains Why Anshul Kamboj Got The Nod

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris offered a different perspective on India’s selection, explaining why the team management might have preferred Anshul Kamboj over Siraj.

“Anshul Kamboj was in the one-dayer in Auckland. He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat hard. He is accurate and gets a little bit of seam movement. And I think that’s the reason why he has been picked ahead of Siraj. I know what Siraj has done for India. He should be disappointed. It is a green pitch and it will move. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, could be a very good selection,” Styris said.

India’s decision to field four specialist fast bowlers reflected the conditions at Wellington, where the green surface was expected to offer assistance to the seamers.