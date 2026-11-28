Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: Former England captain Alastair Cook believes Joe Root is now the leading contender to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in Test cricket. Cook highlighted Root’s exceptional hunger, determination and desire to improve, saying the England batter has displayed a level of commitment that he has rarely witnessed during his career.

Root currently occupies the second position on the all-time Test run-scoring list with 14,278 runs from 169 matches and 309 innings. He needs another 1,643 runs to overtake Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious career with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. Cook, who retired from international cricket in 2018 with 12,472 Test runs, was once considered a potential contender to break the Indian legend’s record himself.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an interaction at Queen Elizabeth’s School in Gurugram, Cook shared his assessment of Root’s chances of reaching the historic milestone. The former England opener revealed that he had previously backed Tendulkar to retain the record but has changed his opinion after watching Root’s performances and approach over the past 12 months.

Alastair Cook Explains Why Joe Root Can Break Record

Cook believes the volume of Test cricket played by England and Australia could give players from these countries an advantage in the race to become the highest run-scorer in the format. However, he considers Root’s mentality and commitment to improving his game the biggest reasons behind his growing confidence in the England batter.

The former England captain also praised Root’s focus on producing match-winning performances rather than chasing individual milestones.

“Someone extraordinary could break it. It’d have to be maybe an English player or an Australian player because of the amount of Test cricket that they play now compared to other nations. I’ve always had Sachin as my favourite in that race, up until about the last 12 months. Watching Joe go about his business, as I do—we watch a lot of English cricket—his hunger and his determination… I don’t think that’s what drives him. His hunger and determination to get better as a player and to try and produce innings which help England win, I’ve never seen before. I’ve never seen that drive in anyone,” he said.

Cook further explained that Root possesses the combination of technical ability, natural talent and determination required to challenge Tendulkar’s extraordinary record. He also acknowledged that his prediction might not be particularly popular among Indian cricket fans.

“So with that drive and the amount of skill and talent he’s got, I think he is the favourite now to beat Sachin’s record. I know it’s probably not the most popular thing to say in this country. And if he does, I think it’s an extraordinary achievement for Joe, but also it will remind what Sachin did to achieve that as well,” he said.

Joe Root Needs 1,643 Runs To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar

Root has steadily climbed the all-time Test run-scoring rankings through his remarkable consistency for England. With 14,278 runs in 169 Tests, he is currently second only to Tendulkar, who accumulated 15,921 runs during a career spanning 200 matches.

The England batter needs 1,643 more runs to become the highest run-scorer in Test history. Considering his recent consistency and continued importance to the England batting line-up, the possibility of him breaking the record has become a major talking point in international cricket.

Cook himself finished his Test career with 12,472 runs from 161 matches and 291 innings. The former opener was once viewed as a possible challenger to Tendulkar’s tally but ended his international journey without reaching the record.

Root has already moved past several legendary batters on the all-time list and will now have an opportunity to achieve one of the biggest milestones in the history of Test cricket.

Alastair Cook Says Sachin Tendulkar And Joe Root Can Both Be Great

While backing Root to potentially take the record away from Tendulkar, Cook emphasised that the number of Test runs scored should not be the sole measure of a cricketer’s greatness.

The former England captain believes that cricket can celebrate multiple legendary players without comparing their achievements solely through statistical milestones. He also suggested that breaking Tendulkar’s record would be a remarkable accomplishment for Root, but it should not define either batter’s legacy.

“I think you’re allowed to have two great players—and there’s more than two great players—but the record is something nice, but I don’t think it should ever define anyone,” he said.

Root’s pursuit of Tendulkar’s record is likely to remain one of the biggest individual storylines in Test cricket. Whether he eventually reaches the landmark or not, his position among the format’s greatest batters is already firmly established. (With ANI Inputs)