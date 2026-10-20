‘He Let The Team Down’: Erik Ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo During Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reopened his long-running feud with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese superstar let both him and the team down during their time together at Old Trafford. In a fresh interview with The Athletic published on October 20, 2026, the Dutchman revealed further details about their troubled relationship during the 2022-23 season.

Ten Hag said he was prepared to work with Ronaldo and visited Portugal in the summer of 2022 before taking over at United to tell him his plans for the club. Their relationship broke down after clashes over standards of training, fitness, and the striker’s role in the team.

“He let the team down, and he let me down, because we planned with him,” Ten Hag said, while acknowledging Ronaldo’s status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Erik Ten Hag Questions Cristiano Ronaldo’s Commitment at Manchester United

Ten Hag said in his latest interview about the club that Ronaldo failed to meet the physical and professional requirements of his Manchester United team.

United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford in August 2022 was mentioned by his predecessor, who told his players to get through a tough run. Ronaldo completed only two of the three laps and was said to have a heated exchange with Ten Hag.

The Dutchman also said that Ronaldo occasionally shunned training, while he also failed to get himself into the required condition. He said the forward’s movement and work ethic also meant he failed to make enough of an impact in and around the box.

Ten Hag insisted he was not simply demanding that Ronaldo press opponents relentlessly. Instead, he wanted the forward to prepare properly and contribute effectively to the team’s overall performance.

“Every top team has to embrace the top player, but the top player has to work for the team,” Ten Hag explained, reinforcing his belief that a player’s reputation should not exempt them from collective responsibilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag’s Relationship Ended in Bitter Fallout

The saga spilled into the open in October 2022 when Ronaldo refused to come on as a sub against Tottenham Hotspur and walked off down the tunnel before the final whistle. Ten Hag then banished him from the squad against Chelsea.

Things took a turn for the worse when Ronaldo unleashed an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV in November 2022 in which he took aim at Ten Hag and the club. United and Ronaldo parted ways by mutual consent later in November, ending his second stint at Old Trafford.