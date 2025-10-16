LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 19:58:55 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY ONE OF THE MACAU OPEN ON THE ASIAN TOUR, TOPPED BY CHINESE GOLFER DING WENYI, AND THAI PLAYER GUNN CHAROENKUL. SHOWS: MACAU, CHINA (OCTOBER 16, 2025) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA – see restrictions before use) 1. VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE AT MACAU GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB  2. LEE WESTWOOD PUTS FOR PAR ON THE FIFTH (PAR FOUR) 3. LI HAOTONG TEES OFF ON ELEVENTH (PAR THREE) / BALL LANDS VERY CLOSE TO HOLE 4. CHASE KOEPKA CHIPS IN FROM THE BUNKER TO BIRDIE THE ELEVENTH (PAR THREE) 5. JOHN CATLIN PUTS FOR BIRDIE ON THE FIFTEENTH (PAR FOUR) 6. KELVIN SI CHIPS IN FROM THE EDGE OF THE GREEN TO BIRDIE THE EIGHTH (PAR FOUR) 7. SUNGJAE IM APPROACH SHOT ONTO GREEN TO SET UP HIS BIRDIE ON THE NINTH (PAR FOUR) 8. GUNN CHAROENKUL CHIPS OUT OF BUNKER TO SET UP HIS BIRDIE ON THE EIGHTEENTH (PAR FIVE) 9. DING WENYI PUTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE GREEN TO EAGLE THE EIGHTEENTH (PAR FIVE) STORY: Headliner Lee Westwood had a miserable day at the Macau Open on Thursday (October 16), as the Brit ended up well adrift of the leading pack, at four over par. Former world number One Westwood, who won the competition in 1999, is seemingly out of contention already, as Ding Wenyi and Gunn Charoenkul top the leaderboard on seven under. Thailand's Charoenkul did not drop a shot all day, and eagled the 13th, as Chinese Wenyi saved his best for the end to eagle the 18th, leaving the pair a shot ahead of Dominic Foos and Jack Thompson in the Asian Tour event. Elsewhere, the PGA's 35th rank Sungjae Im ended the day five under, with birdies on two of his last three holes, while defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan could still come back from being two under – as he attempts to be the first player to defend the title. (Production: Joseph Andrews)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:58 PM IST
