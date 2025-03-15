Heart Attack Due to Virat Kohli's Early Dismissal? UP Girl's Father Reveals What Really Happened

The Indian men’s cricket team celebrated a historic victory over New Zealand on Sunday, securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title. While the nation rejoiced, a heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria, where a family’s joy turned into sorrow.

Young Girl’s Sudden Demise During the Match

Fourteen-year-old Priyanshi, a Class 8 student, suffered a fatal heart attack while watching the match with her family. The family had enjoyed New Zealand’s innings and eagerly anticipated India’s response. However, tragedy struck just as the Indian team took to the crease.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speculation quickly spread that Priyanshi’s untimely death was caused by the shock of Virat Kohli’s early dismissal after scoring just one run. However, her father, Ajay Pandey, has refuted these claims, stating that the unfortunate event had no connection to Kohli’s wicket.

Family Clarifies the Cause Behind the Tragedy

Ajay Pandey revealed that he was away at the market when the incident occurred. He had watched New Zealand’s innings before leaving, only to receive a distressing phone call informing him that Priyanshi had collapsed. Rushing home, he took her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dismissing media reports that linked her death to Kohli’s performance, Pandey emphasized that Priyanshi collapsed before the Indian batting lineup had even begun. The family maintained that the tragic incident was a painful coincidence, urging people not to believe in unfounded rumors.

India’s Dominant Victory in the Final

A brilliant all-round effort saw India clinch the prestigious title, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a crucial half-century. Shreyas Iyer played a composed innings, while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav delivered match-winning spells to dismantle the New Zealand batting lineup. Rohit Sharma’s 76 off 83 balls, laced with seven boundaries and three sixes, earned him the Player of the Match award.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s rising star Rachin Ravindra emerged as the tournament’s standout performer. He secured both the Golden Bat for scoring the most runs in the competition and the Player of the Tournament title. Across four matches, he amassed 263 runs at a remarkable average of 65.75, including two centuries and three key wickets. In the final, he gave the Kiwis a strong start with a quickfire 37 off 29 balls, but his efforts ultimately fell short against India’s dominant display.

ALSO READ: Varun Chakaravarthy On Backlash Post 2021 T20 WC: ‘They Even Tracked Down My Home’