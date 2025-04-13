Home
‘Heartbeat Check Karna’: Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Conversation With Sanju Samson, Who Reassures Him With ‘Theek Hai’

Virat Kohli caused a brief scare during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday when he asked captain Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat after a quick double. Despite the concern, Kohli continued his innings, scoring a steady 62 runs and leading RCB to a commanding victory.

Virat Kohli's heartbeat check during RCB's IPL 2025 match raised concern, but he continued to score 62 runs, leading RCB to a big win.


Virat Kohli gave fans a moment of concern during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday in IPL 2025. The incident occurred during the 15th over of Rajasthan Royals’ second innings, shortly after Kohli had reached his half-century.

Kohli, known for his resilience on the field, went to Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and asked him to check his heartbeat. After completing a double against Wanindu Hasaranga, Kohli was heard on the stump mic saying, “Heartbeat check karna” (Check my heartbeat). Sanju Samson, who had opened his wicketkeeping gloves, responded with reassurance, saying, “Theek hai” (It’s okay).

A Quick Check and a Strategic Timeout

Following the brief moment of concern, Kohli and RCB opted for a strategic time-out after the completion of the 15th over. The break allowed Kohli to recover and regain his composure. Despite the unexpected interruption, there were no signs of immediate distress, and Kohli continued playing the match without further incident.

While there is no history of heart-related issues for Kohli, the mid-game check raised initial concerns among fans. However, the star cricketer looked fine after the brief check and completed his innings, staying at the crease for 74 minutes.

The conditions in Jaipur on Sunday added to the intensity of the match, with temperatures reaching as high as 42 degrees Celsius. Despite the oppressive heat, Kohli remained resilient at the crease for 45 balls, scoring 62 runs. His innings included four boundaries and two sixes, displaying his usual level of skill and composure.

Kohli Enters Exclusive T20 Record Book

Kohli achieved a significant milestone during the game. By scoring his half-century, he became just the second batter in T20 cricket history to reach a century of half-centuries. Kohli joined David Warner, the former Australian star, who holds the record with an impressive 108 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

RCB’s performance on the field was nothing short of dominant. With Kohli leading the charge, RCB chased down Rajasthan Royals’ total of 173/4 with 2.3 overs to spare, securing a resounding victory. The win, which marked RCB’s fourth in six matches, propelled them to third place in the IPL 2025 points table.

The match ended on a high note, with Kohli’s half-century and the team’s overall strong performance, despite the intense weather and the brief scare.

