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Home > Sports News > Heather Knight Retirement: England World Cup-Winning Captain Announces International Cricket Exit at Lord’s

Heather Knight Retirement: England World Cup-Winning Captain Announces International Cricket Exit at Lord’s

Heather Knight retirement marks the end of a historic England Women cricket career. The 2017 Women's World Cup-winning captain announced her international retirement during the India vs England Women's Test at Lord's, finishing with nearly 8,000 runs, six centuries and 320 international appearances.

Heather Knight announced her retirement from international cricket after ongoing test against India Women at Lord's. Image Credit: ANI
Heather Knight announced her retirement from international cricket after ongoing test against India Women at Lord's. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 05:37 IST

Heather Knight Retirement: Heather Knight, the 2017 World Cup-winning England cricket captain and, at the same time, the most decorated English women’s player of all time, made a public announcement through her social media on Saturday stating her decision to retire from international cricket after completing the ongoing Test match against India at Lord’s. Having made her debut in 2010, Heather Knight has taken part in 320 matches across formats, and the news comes at a time when England are playing their first women’s Test at the iconic Lord’s. 

Knight’s career is quite remarkable because, apart from being an all-round player, he also played an important role in the batting department with a tally of almost 8,000 international runs across all formats. During her decorated career with the English team, Knight scored six centuries.

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Heather Knight announces retirement from international cricket



The former English skipper, while announcing her retirement, talked about the journey of representing her national team. Knight said, “I’m extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer. It’s hard to walk away because the dressing room and the people in the dressing room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I’m really content with this decision and I’m really excited for what’s next.”

Heather Knight: One of England’s Finest

Her 100-run innings in the T20 World Cup 2020 at Canberra brought her the milestone of being the first English women’s player to have scored hundreds in all three formats of the game. Her finest hour in the English colours was perhaps her leadership to the victory over India in the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s, having replaced former captain Charlotte, who is now England’s head coach. From 2016 up to 2025, she captained the team 199 times and during that time, won the team 134 matches, before retiring after a devastating 16-0 defeat to Australia in the multi-format Ashes of 2024/25.

Knight, who has spent several games sidelined due to various injuries, is expected to switch to administration. She has already taken the role of a general manager with London Spirit in the Hundred. 

Also Read: England Dethrone India from Top of ICC Men’s T20I Rankings After 1,600 Days

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Heather Knight Retirement: England World Cup-Winning Captain Announces International Cricket Exit at Lord’s
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Heather Knight Retirement: England World Cup-Winning Captain Announces International Cricket Exit at Lord’s
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