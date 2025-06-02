Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

He was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive player retained for the 2025 IPL season, and he’s expected to remain a sought-after name in franchise leagues worldwide.

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33


Heinrich Klaasen, one of South Africa’s most explosive white-ball cricketers in recent years, has officially retired from international cricket at the age of 33. Known for his aggressive stroke play and ability to take down spin attacks, Klaasen leaves the Proteas setup after a career that spanned seven years.

He played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, amassing 104, 2,141, and 1,000 runs respectively, and made his debut against India in Cape Town in 2018.

A Force in the Middle Order

While his Test career never fully took off, Klaasen carved out a reputation as a dangerous middle-order batter in limited-overs formats.

His ability to accelerate innings and counter spin made him a key figure in South Africa’s white-ball setup, especially over the past four years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His consistency and striking power also made him a hot commodity in T20 leagues around the globe, where he gained a loyal following.

An Emotional Goodbye

In an Instagram post, Klaasen opened up about the weight of his decision to retire from international duty.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with,” he shared.

He reflected on his journey with the Proteas, expressing gratitude for those who supported him.

“From the first day, it was the biggest privilege representing my country and it was everything that I have worked for and dreamed about as a young boy. I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet great people that changed my life, and to those people I can’t say thank you enough. My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different than most and there were certain coaches in my career that kept believing in me – to them I will always be grateful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heinrich Klaasen (@heinie45)

Looking Ahead: From Proteas to Global T20 Star

Although Klaasen is stepping back from international cricket, he is far from done with the sport.

He was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most expensive player retained for the 2025 IPL season, and he’s expected to remain a sought-after name in franchise leagues worldwide.

“To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone that supported me and my teammates during my career,” he concluded.

Klaasen’s international journey may have ended, but his presence in the world of cricket is far from over.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

 

Filed under

Heinrich Klaasen Heinrich Klaasen Retirement South Africa Cricket Team

newsx

Heinrich Klaasen Retires: South African Cricketer Ends International Journey at 33
newsx

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met
Actor and filmmaker Kamal

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka...
newsx

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting...
newsx

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas...
Operation ‘Spiderweb’

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia?...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka...

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting In Ambulance For More Than Four Hours

NCW Chairperson Directs Impartial Investigation In Minor Rape Case In Bihar Who Passed Away Waiting...

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas...

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia? Explained

What Is Operation ‘Spiderweb’, Under Which Ukraine Hit Air Bases Thousands Of Miles Inside Russia?...

Entertainment

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka Amid Language Row

Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court, Seeks Legal Nod For Thug Life Release In Karnataka

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer, ‘It’s Going to be a Heartbreak’

IPL 2025 Final PBKS vs RCB: SS Rajamouli’s Emotional Take On Virat Kohli vs Shreyas

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In Dubai Shooting Ad

Just One Day To Go In RCB vs PBKS Finals, Virat Kohli And Anushka In

Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Devin Harjes, Known For ‘Boardwalk Empire’ And ‘Manifest,’ Passes Away At 41

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth