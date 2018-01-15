With Alexis Sanchez's Arsenal exist nearing, Arsene Wenger looks set to splash the cash and bring in suitable replacements for the Manchester United-bound attacker. Here we bring you the three players who can be seen heading to the Emirates in the coming days.

If there is one player who has got the January transfer window rolling, it has to be Alexis Sanchez. The headlines surrounding his transfer are only getting bigger and sophisticated. Arsenal are all but certain to lose their star forward in coming weeks and it could happen as early as in the next 48 hours. The Chilean hitman was left out of the squad against Bournemouth as Wenger’s men were subjected to a 2-1 defeat. However, it is not going to be all rusty for Wenger and Arsenal as they are planning to bring in proper reinforcements in a bid to prepare for life after Sanchez.

Fernando Felicevich, the player’s agent was reported to have travelled to Manchester where he held talks with United administration who are willing to offer a deal worth £400,000-a-week, £30m signing-on fee and huge agent fees reports the Mirror. While Manchester City are not willing to increase their offer to secure the services of the star attacker, United are ready to meet Arsenal and his agent’s demands. Arsenal will be getting at least £35million for the player if they offload him in January. Wenger has already identified a few replacements to sustain his side’s attacking prowess and will fork out the money to seal the deals.

As per Mirror, Wenger is keen on three players who he sees as future Arsenal players. The first of the three is Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is reportedly included in the deal which United have proposed. The cash plus player transfer could see Sanchez and Mkhitaryan swap shirts. He has not been on top of his game recently for United and a series of blunt performances means the former Dortmund star looks set to depart. He joined Manchester United for £26m in 2016 but has failed to establish himself as a first choice pick in the starting XI. He was offered to Wenger before securing a move to Old Trafford and can unite with him soon. However, his price valuation is yet to be ascertained if a swap is on cards.

Bordeaux attacker Malcom or Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira has been highly impressive in France. He has over the past few days been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. The highly sought after Brazilian is on the radars of several top European clubs but Arsenal are in pole position secure his services. He has scored seven times in the season so far and looks like the man to replace Sanchez.

Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who has been tipped to move to the Chinese Super League remains a high profile target for Wenger. The Gabon international has been consistently producing up front for the Bundesliga giants and a move to Premier League wouldn’t sound like a bad idea to him. For Wenger, it will be a tough call to invest heavily on a player who has had disciplinary issues in his career but the current situation at the Emirates call for desperate measures from the French manager.