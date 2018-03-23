Portuguese captain and their most capped player Cristiano Ronaldo is heavily linked with a move away to Chinese Super League next season. With the increasing speculations surrounding the Real Madrid superstar amid the International break, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was asked about the club future of Ronaldo, who is also the national team's most influential player. Refusing to give his say on Ronaldo's transfer saga, Santos lashed out on the reporters and said himself clear that he is here to talk about Egypt and the Netherlands.

Fernando Santos has no time to entertain Cristiano Ronaldo’s speculated move to Chinese Super League as the Portuguese boss slammed reporters who tried to get his attention on the ongoing transfer news about the Real Madrid superstar and Portugal captain. The Portuguese captain Ronaldo is heavily linked with a move away to Chinese Super League next season. Santos, who led Portugal to their maiden UEFA Euro triumph in 2016 with an emphatic win over hosts France in an enchanting final two years ago lashed out on reporters when they asked about Ronaldo’s future rather than discussing the Portugal national team with the national team manager.

Fernando Santos’ comments have come after former Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led coached Guangzhou Evergrande during his 2 year stint with the Chinese club said that Ronaldo is pretty much tempted to join forces with a heavyweight side in the Chinese Super League. Luiz Felipe Scolari in his prime led Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to multiple title success during his spell in the Chinese Super League which lasted only two seasons. As Santos was in no mood to shed light on the developing scenarios, the Portugal head coach dodged the questions about Ronaldo’s speculated exit from Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s friendly clash against Egypt in the International friendlies, Fernando Santos said that Ronaldo is an influential player and the coaches know about the same better than anyone else. “I’m here to talk about Egypt and the Netherlands and you’re asking me about if Ronaldo is going to China,” Santos told reporters in his pre-match conference. “He is at a level similar to the others, at a level of 30 and many who can still come to the World Cup,” Santos added.

