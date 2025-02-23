Home
  Here's Why IIT Baba Is Being Trolled After India's Stunning Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

Here’s Why IIT Baba Is Being Trolled After India’s Stunning Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025

India’s emphatic six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not only thrilled cricket fans but also left self-proclaimed cricket predictor IIT Baba facing relentless trolling on social media.

Here’s Why IIT Baba Is Being Trolled After India’s Stunning Win Against Pakistan In Champions Trophy 2025


In a highly anticipated showdown, India secured a dominant six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue showcased a commanding performance, effortlessly chasing down the 242-run target, fueled by a crucial half-century from Shreyas Iyer and a record-breaking milestone from Virat Kohli.

While India’s emphatic win has been widely celebrated, it has also led to widespread trolling of self-proclaimed cricket predictor Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba. Prior to the match, IIT Baba had made a bold prediction stating that India would not emerge victorious in the February 23 clash. His confident claim went viral on social media, sparking reactions from cricket enthusiasts and fans alike.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), IIT Baba emphatically declared, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hoon, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win). He further challenged Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, asserting that no matter how much they tried, victory was impossible. “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho” (Now, if I have said they will not win, then they will not win. Now, is God bigger or are you? – referring to himself as a divine figure).

However, with India’s resounding victory, IIT Baba’s prediction turned out to be completely wrong, leading to a flood of memes and trolling on social media. Netizens wasted no time in mocking his failed prophecy, sharing hilarious reactions on X.

ALSO READ: India Defeat Pakistan By 6 Wickets In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Blockbuster Clash

