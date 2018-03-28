After Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi and David Beckham Virat Kohli is said to become the latest sportsperson whose wax statue will soon be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Commenting on reports of being turned into a wax statue, Virat Kohli said that it’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. Kolhi will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2018.

Reacting to reports of being made into a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that it is an honour for him that his wax statue will be put up at Madame Taussads. He said, “It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory.” As per reports, Kohli is currently practising in nets to prepare himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). Kolhi will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming cricket event.

Meanwhile, talking about Virat Kohli’s wax statue, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. General Manager Anshul Jain said, “We are thrilled to announce the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s figure as the 23rd attraction. He holds the heart and respect of every Indian and a perfect choice to have him as our next Figure. We are confident that Virat’s wax figure will be a major draw for his fans not only from India but from around the world as he is one of the great cricketers that the world has seen.”

