Argentina has to win it's next match against Nigeria at any cost if the white and sky blues want to keep their hopes alive in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Not just a win the team needs win the match with a big goal margin to beat the group competition from Iceland and secure a position in best 16 round.

In the 21st edition of FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina has faced a major set back as the team has failed miserably. Before the start of the tournament, people were betting a big on Argentina and expecting a lot from the star player Lionel Messi. The team was an expected to be a strong contender to lift the trophy and Messi was the one of the big seed for the golden boot.

The white and sky blues were among the big names participating in the competition but now they are sitting at the edge to get eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The 2 times world champions faced a tough-tackling against Iceland, who succeed to draw the match with 1-1 and managed to hold the feet of Lionel Messi. The team faced a humiliating win in the second group match against Croatia which resulted in a historic 3-0 loss.

With 6 points bagged with 2 opening games win, Croatia is at the top of the group D, followed by Nigeria (3 points) managing a victory in their second, Argentina (1 point) now lies at the nadir of the Group which has certainly turned out to be the Group of Death in Russia.

However, Jorge Sampaoli’s men still have some chances to move further to the next level, but it depends on a couple of crucial factors. Argentina has to beat Nigeria in their 3rd and final group match at any cost. If Iceland loses to Croatia or the match results as a draw, then all will be well for Argentina.

But if they manage to win the game against Croatia, which is highly unlikely, then it will be another uphill struggle for La Albiceleste. And if both the teams Iceland and Argentina registers win in their final matches, then both the teams will have 4 points each and then the goal difference will decide that who will move further to the best 16 round.

So Lionel Messi and team have to pull up their socks and put their best efforts to survive in the tournament.

