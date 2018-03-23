Eager to embark Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return in the Indian Premier League after a two-year exile, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted rolling back the good old days of 2011 when he was seen smashing the balls out of the park in ruthless fashion. Famously known as Thala by the fans of the yellow brigade, MS Dhoni teased the much-awaited return of CSK in the IPL during one of the side's practice session. Chennai Super Kings will play Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As cricket fanatics impatiently wait for the 11th season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to get kick-start next month in April, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen rolling back the good old times of 2011 as the former Team India captain smacked the balls around the park in vintage fashion. Leading the charge for Chennai Super Kings’ in domestic cricketing extravaganza for eight seasons, India’s explosive wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni teased the much awaited return of one the most successful teams—CSK in the IPL since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Known as Chennai’s godson by the fans, MS Dhoni was smashing the ball out of the park in riveting fashion and hardly had to break a sweat to do it. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will be announcing their return in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League after serving a two-year suspension for alleged connection in the famous betting case. With the best win percentage of 60.68% in the tournament, the two-time IPL winners will be looking to regain supremacy in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Considered as one the best finishers in the gentlemen’s game, MS Dhoni was the first player which was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for their returning season. “Get that ball back from the car parking please!,” the official handle of CSK tweeted with hashtags—#Thala and #HomeSweetDen. Along with Captain Cool, the yellow brigade retained their leading run-scorer Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The first game of this season’s IPL will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on April 7 (Saturday) at the monumental Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

