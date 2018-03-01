Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in his autobiography, 'A Century Is Not Enough' has made some startling revelations. There is one chapter which tells about an incident from India's tour of Pakistan in 2004 when Ganguly got a call from Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf over the famous Lahore kebabs.

Sourav Ganguly has made some startling revelations in his autobiography which gave an insight into the life of one of the most successful Indian captains. The Prince of Bengal was fearless and courageous in his approach and is till date credited to have brought the attacking instinct to Indian cricket. He assembled his group of men and taught them how to win in difficult situations, a determined leader Ganguly would rarely fear the opposition but one he was left in trouble and fear in Pakistan and got a warning from Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. It was 2004 when India had a formidable Test outfit at its base and an equally graceful leader in Ganguly who was on a roll to assert his mettle after India’s loss in the finals of the 2003 ICC World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly became the first ever Indian captain to bag a Test series in Pakistan in 2004, but the tour’s highlight was not just the thumping win but also a misadventure that left Ganguly in a soup. The former Indian captain received a call from Musharraf, which left him ‘fortified’ and the incident was more scary than “Facing Wasim Akram’s deadly in-cutter was less scary!”, writes Ganguly in his autobiography, ‘A Century Is Not Enough’. Though Ganguly tried to hide his identity to ensure he was not on the receiving end, an Indian journalist got him in trouble.

Here’s the story of how Kababs got Ganguly a call from concerned Pervez Musharraf because of Rajdeep Sardesai:

The Indian team was staying in Lahore, a place famous for its mouth-watering street food majorly non-vegetarian dishes. The players had made up their mind to gorge on the delectable kebabs and other tandoori dishes at the iconic Gawalmandi area of the city and Ganguly too decided to join in. But to hide his identity was a daunting task which he decided to ace by covering his half face so he doesn’t get recognised and the plan was largely successful until a sharp Rajdeep Sardesai caught the 45-year-old’s ploy.

Team India was staying in the Lahore’s Pearl Continental Hotel amid high-security arrangements but the players decided to ditch the security guards and move out alone for a feisty night.

“Well past midnight, I discovered that my friends were making plans to visit the iconic Food Street for kebabs and tandoori dishes. The area is known as Gawalmandi,” writes Ganguly in his autobiography. “I didn’t inform our security officer as I knew he would have stopped me. I had only told our team manager Ratnakar Shetty. I slipped through the backdoor with a cap which covered half my face… I knew it was breaking the rules, but I felt I had to get away from the rifles and tanks.”

He further reveals how he was close to getting recognised but somehow managed to skip a fan. “Arey aap Sourav Ganguly ho na?” someone asked excitedly. I said no in a slightly modulated voice. He shook his head and said, ‘I thought as much. Par aap bilkul Sourav jaise dikhte ho,” he wrote.

However, when Ganguly and the others were about to finish their dinner, Rajdeep Sardesai caught his play and started shouting his name and what followed was chaos.

“We were about to finish our dinner when someone finally called my bluff. A few yards from where we sat was journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. The moment Rajdeep spotted me, he started shouting, Sourav, Sourav. I knew I was in trouble.”

“People started coming in from all directions and I got gheraoed-While I tried to pay the bill and escape, the shopkeeper refused to accept payment. He kept on saying, ‘Bahut achcha. We need someone as aggressive as you to lead Pakistan.”

Ganguly and others somehow managed to sneak past the crowd and reached the hotel safely but the news of the team’s secret outing reached Musharraf, who was immediate to call the Indian captain and let him know that what he did was not right and could have had serious consequences. Remembering the call from Musharraf, Ganguly reveals, “President Musharraf was polite but firm. He said, Next time you want to go out please inform the security and we will have an entourage with you. But please don’t indulge in adventures.”

