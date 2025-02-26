Here’s How ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Looks After Afghanistan vs England Match

As the tournament heads towards the final round of group-stage fixtures, all eyes will be on the decisive clashes that will determine the semifinal lineups for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England’s hopes of advancing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were dashed on Wednesday after suffering a shocking eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore. With this loss, England is officially out of the tournament, while Afghanistan remains in contention for a semifinal berth alongside South Africa and Australia in Group B.

India and New Zealand have already booked their spots in the semifinals from Group A, with both teams scheduled to face off on March 2 to determine the group winner. The team topping the group will take on the second-placed team from Group B in the knockout stage.

Updated Points Table After England vs Afghanistan Match

Group A

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR New Zealand (Q) 2 2 0 4 +0.863 India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +0.647 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.443 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.087

Group B

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR South Africa 2 1 0 3 +2.140 Australia 2 1 0 3 +0.475 Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 -0.990 England 2 0 2 0 -0.305

Afghanistan’s thrilling victory was powered by a resilient bowling performance that restricted England despite Joe Root’s century. England, once a formidable force, struggled throughout the tournament and failed to register a single win in its two games. With this result, the battle for the remaining two semifinal spots intensifies, as South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan look to secure their places in the knockout stage.

As the tournament heads towards the final round of group-stage fixtures, all eyes will be on the decisive clashes that will determine the semifinal lineups for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

