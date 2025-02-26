Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Here’s How ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Looks After Afghanistan vs England Match

Here’s How ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Looks After Afghanistan vs England Match

As the tournament heads towards the final round of group-stage fixtures, all eyes will be on the decisive clashes that will determine the semifinal lineups for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Here’s How ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Looks After Afghanistan vs England Match


England’s hopes of advancing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were dashed on Wednesday after suffering a shocking eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore. With this loss, England is officially out of the tournament, while Afghanistan remains in contention for a semifinal berth alongside South Africa and Australia in Group B.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India and New Zealand have already booked their spots in the semifinals from Group A, with both teams scheduled to face off on March 2 to determine the group winner. The team topping the group will take on the second-placed team from Group B in the knockout stage.

Updated Points Table After England vs Afghanistan Match

Group A

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
New Zealand (Q) 2 2 0 4 +0.863
India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +0.647
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.443
Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.087

Group B

Team Played Won Lost Points NRR
South Africa 2 1 0 3 +2.140
Australia 2 1 0 3 +0.475
Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 -0.990
England 2 0 2 0 -0.305

Afghanistan’s thrilling victory was powered by a resilient bowling performance that restricted England despite Joe Root’s century. England, once a formidable force, struggled throughout the tournament and failed to register a single win in its two games. With this result, the battle for the remaining two semifinal spots intensifies, as South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan look to secure their places in the knockout stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the tournament heads towards the final round of group-stage fixtures, all eyes will be on the decisive clashes that will determine the semifinal lineups for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Knock England Out Of Champions Trophy Despite Joe Root’s Century

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points table

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine