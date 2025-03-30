Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Here’s How IPL 2025 Points Table Looks After RR vs CSK Match

Here’s How IPL 2025 Points Table Looks After RR vs CSK Match

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to dominate at the top with two consecutive wins, Delhi Capitals (DC) have also climbed to 4 points.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is off to an electrifying start, with teams battling it out in the early stages of the tournament. After a thrilling contest between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the points table has seen some crucial shifts.

RCB Lead the Standings, RR Climb to Ninth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue their dominant run, securing the top spot with 4 points from 2 matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) also moved to 4 points following their 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vishakhapatnam. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, climbed to ninth place after registering their first win of the season, edging past CSK by 6 runs in Guwahati.

Updated IPL 2025 Point table

Nitish Rana, Hasaranga Shine as RR Edge CSK in Thriller

In a high-octane clash, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs. Nitish Rana was the star with the bat, smashing a breathtaking 36-ball 81, which included 10 boundaries and 5 sixes. His fireworks helped RR post a competitive total of 182/9.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the game in Rajasthan’s favor with a brilliant four-wicket haul. His crucial breakthroughs, including the dismissal of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63), derailed the chase.

CSK Falter in Chase, Dhoni’s Heroics Not Enough

Chasing 183, CSK had a shaky start, losing Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the first over to Jofra Archer. Gaikwad led the fightback with a well-crafted half-century, while Shivam Dube (18) and Rahul Tripathi (23) chipped in. However, Hasaranga’s magic spell turned the tide as CSK lost wickets at regular intervals.

With 39 runs needed from the final two overs, MS Dhoni (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) gave the fans hope with a few big hits. Dhoni smashed a boundary and a massive six, but Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the final over to dismiss the CSK legend, securing a thrilling win for RR.

ALSO READ: No Thala Dhoni Magic Again: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs In IPL 2025

Filed under

IPL 2025 Points Table RR vs CSK

newsx

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With...
Terry Dolan, a top US Ban

Who Was Terry Dolan? US Bank Executive Presumed Dead In Brooklyn Park Plane Crash
A 40-year-old mentally il

Mentally Ill Man Kills Neighbor In Tripura, Lynched By Angry Villagers
newsx

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting
A special screening of Sa

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children
MS Dhoni once again won h

MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Gesture Towards Injured Rahul Dravid Wins Internet
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With...

Who Was Terry Dolan? US Bank Executive Presumed Dead In Brooklyn Park Plane Crash

Who Was Terry Dolan? US Bank Executive Presumed Dead In Brooklyn Park Plane Crash

Mentally Ill Man Kills Neighbor In Tripura, Lynched By Angry Villagers

Mentally Ill Man Kills Neighbor In Tripura, Lynched By Angry Villagers

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok