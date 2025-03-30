Here’s How IPL 2025 Points Table Looks After RR vs CSK Match

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to dominate at the top with two consecutive wins, Delhi Capitals (DC) have also climbed to 4 points.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is off to an electrifying start, with teams battling it out in the early stages of the tournament. After a thrilling contest between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the points table has seen some crucial shifts.

RCB Lead the Standings, RR Climb to Ninth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue their dominant run, securing the top spot with 4 points from 2 matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) also moved to 4 points following their 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vishakhapatnam. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, climbed to ninth place after registering their first win of the season, edging past CSK by 6 runs in Guwahati.

Updated IPL 2025 Point table

Nitish Rana, Hasaranga Shine as RR Edge CSK in Thriller

In a high-octane clash, Rajasthan Royals held their nerve to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs. Nitish Rana was the star with the bat, smashing a breathtaking 36-ball 81, which included 10 boundaries and 5 sixes. His fireworks helped RR post a competitive total of 182/9.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the game in Rajasthan’s favor with a brilliant four-wicket haul. His crucial breakthroughs, including the dismissal of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63), derailed the chase.

CSK Falter in Chase, Dhoni’s Heroics Not Enough

Chasing 183, CSK had a shaky start, losing Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the first over to Jofra Archer. Gaikwad led the fightback with a well-crafted half-century, while Shivam Dube (18) and Rahul Tripathi (23) chipped in. However, Hasaranga’s magic spell turned the tide as CSK lost wickets at regular intervals.

With 39 runs needed from the final two overs, MS Dhoni (16) and Ravindra Jadeja (32) gave the fans hope with a few big hits. Dhoni smashed a boundary and a massive six, but Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the final over to dismiss the CSK legend, securing a thrilling win for RR.

