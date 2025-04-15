Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  Here's How LIC Earned A 529 Percent Profit From MS Dhoni's CSK: Know The Details Inside

Here’s How LIC Earned A 529 Percent Profit From MS Dhoni’s CSK: Know The Details Inside

In 2014, the BCCI mandated IPL franchises to be run as separate entities. CSK was spun off, and LIC’s holdings in India Cements morphed into an unexpected equity in the CSK brand.

Here’s How LIC Earned A 529 Percent Profit From MS Dhoni’s CSK: Know The Details Inside

Here's How LIC Earned A 529% Profit from MS Dhoni's CSK: Know The Details Inside


The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have long ruled the Indian Premier League (IPL) with their on-field brilliance — 5 titles, 10 finals, and 12 playoff appearances in 14 seasons. But beyond the stadium, the franchise has powered a winning streak of a different kind — this time for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

What started as a passive investment has now transformed into one of LIC’s most profitable ventures.

A Modest Stake, a Massive Return

LIC inherited a 6.04% stake in CSK back in 2014 — but not directly. It all began in 2008 when CSK was under India Cements, a company where LIC owned 1.8 crore shares.

In 2014, the BCCI mandated IPL franchises to be run as separate entities. CSK was spun off, and LIC’s holdings in India Cements morphed into an unexpected equity in the CSK brand.

Back then, CSK’s shares were priced at a modest Rs 31. Fast forward to 2024, and those same shares trade at Rs 190–195, with a peak of Rs 223 recorded in 2022.

This massive jump — a 529% return — has pushed LIC’s investment value nearly six times higher, raking in close to Rs 1,000 crore in potential profit, as per Finshots.

What Fueled This Massive Growth?

A perfect storm of revenue growth, branding genius, and media windfalls worked in CSK’s favor.

Explosive Financials:

In FY24, CSK’s central pool income — mostly from broadcasting and sponsorship deals — rose 150% year-on-year to Rs 479 crore.

Profit After Tax (PAT) skyrocketed too, climbing from Rs 14 crore in FY23 to a staggering Rs 201 crore in FY24 — that’s a 1,365% surge.

Media Rights Windfall:

A major turning point came when IPL’s media rights were sold at three times the price of the previous cycle. The windfall trickled down to franchises, including CSK, giving their balance sheet a major boost.

The Dhoni Effect and CSK’s Brand Power

Beyond the numbers, the “Dhoni Factor” can’t be overlooked.

MS Dhoni, affectionately known as “Thala,” has been instrumental in building CSK’s cult-like fan following. That loyalty translates into solid brand value and sponsorship clout.

Tie-ups with heavyweight sponsors like Muthoot Group continue to enhance revenue. With fans across age groups and geographies, CSK’s branding is among the strongest in the league.

As LIC rides the CSK success wave, it’s a reminder that in India, cricket isn’t just a sport — it’s also serious business.

ALSO READ: ‘The Wait Is Almost Over’: Is Cheteshwar Pujara Hinting At Retirement With Latest Post?

 

