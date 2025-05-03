Here’s Matthew Hayden’s Powerful Advice To Youngest IPL Centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi

After 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history by becoming the youngest-ever IPL centurion, cricket legend Matthew Hayden shared heartfelt advice, urging the Rajasthan Royals star to “keep falling in love with the game”.

In a moment that has rewritten cricket history, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has stunned fans and experts alike by becoming the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest Indian to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the teenage prodigy smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), marking one of the most explosive innings ever witnessed in the league.

With a strike rate of 265.79, Vaibhav’s knock included seven fours and 11 sixes, helping RR build a mammoth total and secure a dominant win. His fearless performance has drawn admiration from across the cricketing world, including Australian legend Matthew Hayden, who offered both encouragement and grounded advice.

“Keep falling in love with the game,” Hayden said while reflecting on the rising star’s achievement. “This sport is about developing your character. It is a very hard sport. Just after his first 100, he also got out for a duck. The game challenges you- you have to keep finding ways to improve.”

Hayden, a former IPL icon himself, emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and maintaining passion amidst rising expectations. “What matters is what kids are dreaming about. He will be embraced by the cricketing community- we hope he keeps enjoying the game, and the rest will follow,” he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Night: Key Milestones

Youngest T20 centurion ever: At 14 years and 32 days, Vaibhav shattered the previous record held by Vijay Zol (18 years, 118 days in 2013).

Fastest IPL century by an Indian: Reached his 100 in just 35 balls, second-fastest in IPL history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball ton in 2013.

Fifth-fastest IPL fifty: Reached his fifty in 17 balls, also becoming the youngest to score an IPL fifty.

Highest boundary percentage (93%) in an IPL century: 94 of his 101 runs came from boundaries.

Tied record for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings (11): Equalled Murali Vijay’s record; only Chris Gayle (17 sixes) has hit more in a single IPL innings.

Fastest IPL century by a debutant Indian: Achieved the milestone in just his third IPL innings, quicker than Paul Valthaty and Priyansh Arya (4 innings).

Highest RR partnership for any wicket (166 runs): Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal broke RR’s previous record of 155 runs set in 2022.

Suryavanshi’s rise is symbolic of the changing face of Indian cricket, where young talent is fearlessly stepping up under the league’s spotlight. As the IPL continues to evolve into a global platform for next-gen cricketers, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has announced his arrival in style- and he’s just getting started.

