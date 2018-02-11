Former Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC star Jermaine Pennant made headlines when reports of him starring in £6 a minute webcam sex videos with his glamour model wife Alice Goodwin surfaced in UK media on Friday. In response to that, Pennant has rubbished reports of him joining porn industry and doing adult films following his fallout with football club Billericay Town. Addressing the rumours, Pennant said that news about doing adult movies are false.

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant has rubbished reports of him joining porn industry and doing adult films following his fallout with football club Billericay Town. This has come after reports of Jermaine Pennant doing adult films with partner Alice Goodwin surfaced in UK media on Friday. There were reports of him starring in £6 a minute webcam sex videos with his glamour model wife. As per reports, Jermaine Pennant was spotted in the video through his hand tattoos. “I knew it was his wife but I didn’t expect to see him get involved as well,” a customer was quoted as saying by Dailymail.

Addressing the allegations, the 35-year old former Premier League star said that news about doing adult movies are false. “Calling me a porn star and putting it on the front page of their paper is just a joke,” said the UEFA Champions League runner-up with Liverpool FC in 2007. Jermaine Pennant is also expected to release to releasing his biography soon. Pennant, who has played over 300 matches for 15 football clubs said that some people will believe these false rumours about him being seeking a career in the porn industry.

“The problem is that some people will actually believe that I’m in the porn industry,” Pennant was quoted as saying. Pennant finds the rumours laughable and asserted that he will never do porn films. “I’ve not had a perfect life and my upcoming book ‘MENTAL’ will let the public read my checkered pass but I’m not and will never be a porn star, it’s laughable, I’m a married man living with my wife and step-daughter,” Pennant said in a statement. While talking about his upcoming book titled Mental, the English footballer claimed that his book will create lots of headlines and he is ready for the repercussions. Jermaine added that he is a lot of things but he is not a porn star. “There will be lots of headlines when my book comes out in a few months time and I will happily take any stick that comes with that. I am a lot of things but not a porn star,” Pennant said.