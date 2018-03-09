Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defender Dani Alves rubbished the reports of wiping his nose on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during his side's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday at Parc des Princes in Paris. Both Ronaldo and Dani Alves share an intense rivalry since the Brazilian's FC Barcelona days. Before the Brazilian's arrival at Juventus, the tussle between Ronaldo and Alves used to be frequent in almost every Clasico they featured from 2009 to 2015.

Their rivalry was given another spark when defending European champions Real Madrid were drawn against PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase. Although it was Ronaldo, who absolutely demolished the dark horses of this season’s Champions League in both the legs, PSG defender Dani Alves is alleged (by football fanatics) to have taken revenge of his own in some bratty style. Addressing the cynical allegations of wiping his nose on Ronaldo, the PSG defender feels it’s better to leave the nonsense to stupid people.

Sharing his reply on Twitter, Alves said that getting eliminated from competitions is not painful in football because that’s part of every footballer’s life. “In my job it’s not painful to be eliminated because that’s part of day-to-day life, but to have to see and read stupid things like this…” Alves tweeted. “I will continue competing like I have done and leave the nonsense to stupid people #respectwinorlose,” he added.

