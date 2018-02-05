Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in his post post-match interview told Sky Sports that match referee Jon Moss held himself responsible for being incorrect. Klopp said that the match against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur was a very intense game. Klopp said that there were a lot of kicks not given and then the softest kick earns a penalty.

After sharing points with Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs on Sunday in a 2-2 draw at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to draw a free-minded comment about the match referee Jon Moss for awarding Spurs not one but two controversial penalties last night. The hosts were off to a flying start thanks to their charismatic forward Mohamed Salah, who is becoming a new revelation at Anfield with his stellar performances in the Premier League. Despite his emphatic performance on Sunday where he beat Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris twice with his lightning strikes, Mohamed Salah’s spotlight of being the protagonist of the match was stolen by referee Jon Moss.

The Premier League referee reached ended up rewarding Mauricio Pochettino’s men with two penalties after having long discussions with his assistant. After missing the chance of getting level terms with Liverpool, Spurs’ talisman Harry Kane converted his second penalty of the night in the 95th minute. Speaking after the frustrating result at Anfield, Klopp in his post post-match interview told Sky Sports that Moss held himself responsible for being incorrect. “It was a very intense game. There were a lot of kicks not given and then the softest kick earns a penalty,” Klopp was quoted as saying in a news conference.

“I heard Lamela was offside as well and runs into Van Dijk. He was already on the way down. The referee was saying play on and the linesman decided otherwise. For the first penalty, Kane was offside. My defence put him offside, it was good defending,” Klopp added. The Liverpool manager said that he is angry after what happened but it is obvious that he cannot change things now. “I am angry but obviously I cannot change it now. What is my job now? To create headlines? If I say what I think I would get the biggest fine in world football,” Klopp said in a statement.