Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In IPL 2025

RCB is set for a demanding season with a tough travel schedule, alternating between home and away matches. Additionally, Patidar faces the challenge of stepping into the shoes of former captains Faf du Plessis and Kohli.

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has voiced strong support for Virat Kohli, stressing that the Indian batting maestro should lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting lineup in IPL 2025. While the franchise has a new captain in Rajat Patidar, de Villiers believes Kohli’s experience and game awareness are crucial for RCB’s success.

Speaking on JioStar Press Room, de Villiers stated that Kohli does not need to increase his strike rate drastically, especially with explosive players like Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd in the squad. Instead, he believes Kohli should focus on anchoring the innings and ensuring stability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Virat seems to be enjoying his cricket. He doesn’t need to worry about strike rate when batting with Phil Salt, who is one of the most attacking players we’ve seen. Kohli has the best game sense, and he knows when to accelerate and when to hold back,” said de Villiers.

While RCB will have Rajat Patidar as their official captain, de Villiers believes that Kohli should act as the leader of the batting department to prevent collapses in crucial situations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Virat needs to be the captain of the batting department and make sure RCB doesn’t suffer collapses. His experience and ability to control the game will be vital,” de Villiers added.

AB de Villiers on Kohli’s Critics

The former RCB star also defended Kohli against recent criticism, saying that the external pressure might have affected him but lauded his ability to block out distractions when it matters most.

“There’s been unnecessary criticism over the last few seasons. But Kohli has always had the mindset to ignore outside noise and focus when he crosses the line for his team,” de Villiers noted.

RCB is set for a demanding season with a tough travel schedule, alternating between home and away matches. Additionally, Patidar faces the challenge of stepping into the shoes of former captains Faf du Plessis and Kohli.

“His biggest challenge will be insecurity stepping into the shoes of legends like Faf and Virat. He must stay true to himself and not try to copy past captains. Instead, he should use Kohli’s experience and Andy Flower’s guidance,” de Villiers advised.

RCB’s Strengths and Weaknesses for IPL 2025

Despite a solid squad, de Villiers pointed out that RCB might lack an X-factor spinner. He mentioned that while Krunal Pandya is a reliable option, the team may need a more impactful spin bowler to dominate in all conditions.

RCB fans will be hoping that Kohli’s leadership, Patidar’s fresh approach, and the explosive batting lineup can finally bring the elusive IPL trophy home. With high expectations surrounding the Bengaluru franchise, all eyes will be on how they navigate the challenges of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: Watch | Thala’s Iconic ‘Helicopter Shot’ Is Back! MS Dhoni Prepares For IPL 2025