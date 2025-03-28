Home
  Here's Why Ambati Rayudu Criticised CSK Fans For Their MS Dhoni Craze

Here’s Why Ambati Rayudu Criticised CSK Fans For Their MS Dhoni Craze

Despite stepping down as captain, the 43-year-old Dhoni continues to be the face of the franchise and remains their first-choice wicketkeeper.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has sparked a heated debate in the cricketing world by calling out CSK fans for their overwhelming obsession with MS Dhoni. In a candid interview with ESPNcricinfo ahead of CSK’s IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rayudu warned that this “unhealthy” culture could prove detrimental to the team’s long-term success.

Rayudu, who was part of the CSK setup from 2018 to 2023 under Dhoni’s captaincy, said the team’s heavy reliance on the Dhoni brand has created a challenging environment for new players. “It is quite daunting if you’re a newcomer. The support is phenomenal, but as you go on, you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans,” Rayudu said.

Despite stepping down as captain, the 43-year-old Dhoni continues to be the face of the franchise and remains their first-choice wicketkeeper. However, Rayudu believes the fanbase's near-obsessive support for Dhoni often overshadows the contributions of other players.

“Internally, a lot of players used to feel it. Even though we all love MS Dhoni, it does get strange when you walk out to bat and hear fans hoping for your early dismissal just to see Dhoni at the crease,” Rayudu revealed.

‘Not Good for Team Culture’

Rayudu emphasized that such crowd behavior doesn’t serve the team well and could hurt player morale. “All the players have sacrificed a lot to be here. When your own crowd wants you to fail just to see someone else bat, it doesn’t feel right,” he said.

He further suggested that CSK hasn’t adequately groomed other stars to take over Dhoni’s mantle. “CSK have not built up any other guy in the franchise to pull the crowds. Everything has revolved around MS Dhoni. That might come back to bite them, especially when it comes to branding and fan engagement after Dhoni retires,” Rayudu warned.

Dhoni Needs to Address It: Rayudu

The 38-year-old also stated that the only person who can bring balance to this situation is Dhoni himself. “I don’t think this culture should completely change, but there should be a balance. MS Dhoni is the only one who can truly address this issue and ensure that the team comes first,” Rayudu said.

As the IPL 2025 season intensifies, Rayudu’s comments have sparked conversations about legacy, leadership, and the future of CSK in a post-Dhoni era. While fans continue to adore the legendary ‘Thala’, Rayudu’s statements serve as a reminder that cricket is a team sport and for CSK to thrive, every player deserves equal applause.

